Jenna Dewan has truly been living her best life in the past few months. She has a new reality series coming out, she's penned a book, and, of course, she's expecting a baby with her lovely boyfriend Steve Kazee. A fact that no one is more excited about than Kazee himself. In honor of her 39th birthday, the proud expectant dad shared a gorgeous photo of a glowing pregnant Jenna Dewan along with an incredibly sweet and gushy message.

The 39-year-old dancer announced in September that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend, Broadway actor Steve Kazee. This is Dewan's second child — she and ex-husband Channing Tatum share 6-year-old daughter Everly — and the first for Kazee. While the couple started out keeping their relationship pretty low-key when they started dating last October, they can't seem to stop gushing about their glorious happiness ever since they shared their pregnancy news. And I have a feeling Kazee's birthday message to Dewan on Tuesday really took the cake.

On Dec. 3, he shared a stunning photo of Dewan in a t-shirt baring her bump and penning a lengthy caption that opened with, "This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart."

Kazee went on to point out that Dewan's 39th birthday was busy with parenting errands for the couple, things like dropping Everly off at school and going to doctor's appointments. The everyday mundane tasks that feel so special when you are doing them with someone you love. The day also saw the couple move into a new home together, which is obviously a pretty big step. But Kazee seems pretty excited for this next step, as he wrote on Instagram: "I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise. I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!"

Dewan's message to Kazee on his birthday on Oct. 30 was filled with the same level of love and positivity. She shared a series of photos of Kazee with the sweet message, "The world became a better place the day you were born...Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you."

This baby is clearly coming into a blissful household.