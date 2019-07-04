All too often, pregnant people are subject to unwanted advice from well-meaning family and friends. It's as if, along with the baby bump, someone put a sign on your forehead that says, "Give me advice, please!" It happens to everyone and celeb-moms-to-be are no exception, a sentiment Mitchell recently experienced firsthand after posting a snap of her lunch. And Shay Mitchell's response to critics questioning her food choices has the perfect dose of sass.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announced her pregnancy to surprised fans last week, posting a gorgeous Instagram photo of her bump. And this week, the mom-to-be — who is six months pregnant — took to posting many things pregnant people like to post about, like pictures food and bump pictures. But there was one in particular that struck a cord with fans.

Mitchell posted a beautifully curated photo of her Italian-inspired lunch, which included two slices of cantaloupe with prosciutto slices on top. Although this post might seem innocuous to some, others — aka mommy-shamers — found it offensive. Not only did they come out in full force, but they did not disappoint with their all knowing gems.

One user simply said, "You shouldn't eat that." Oy. The bright side? Mitchell had the best response to the commenter, writing, "Can I at least have the wine, tho?"

Mitchell was probably joking, but her remark spurred another debate on whether pregnant people can have a glass of wine or not. Sheesh.

But back to the prosciutto. A big problem is that the people who warned Mitchell not to eat prosciutto while pregnant don't seem to know what prosciutto is or how it's made. For one thing, prosciutto is not "raw bacon," as one commentator claimed.

Prosciutto is Italian ham that's cured with salt instead of cooked with heat, according to Live Strong. Technically it should be safe to eat, but if the ham is cured or stored incorrectly it can carry harmful bacteria like listeria, according to TL.

Even though these facts are easily Googleable, many people jumped on the no-prosciutto band wagon to warn her against the potentially dangerous meat.

One mom said, "It's not worth it even if (food poisoning is) rare. I was good almost during my entire pregnancy, avoiding raw or dried (non heated) meat products and soft cheeses, only to cave in in the final month for Camembert. I was scared as hell vomiting the day after. Not worth the risk - I wish I had not done it."

Another commenter used fancy words and sarcasm to warn Mitchell of the evils of prosciutto. "If she is immune to toxoplasmosis, she can eat as much as she wants!"

But there were a few fans who came to her defense, like an Instagram user who knew what was coming as soon as she saw the picture pop up on her feed.

"Incredible. I was sure at the minute I saw this post that people won't be able to close their mouth and keep in their mind their thought about what you can or cannot eat ...," they wrote. What a sad world ... enjoy each moment of this incredible adventure of pregnancy."

So, what's the connection between prosciutto and listeria? Listeria is a harmful bacteria that is ingested by eating contaminated food and it can hang onto food when it's not properly cooked to a safe temperature or stored correctly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The risk of ingesting listeria from prosciutto is small, but the risks of harming your unborn baby and yourself if listeria is contracted are great.

While anyone can get listeria, people with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and pregnant women have a higher risk of harmful side effects, according to WebMD.

The average person infected with listeria will come down with a high fever, nausea, headache, and diarrhea. But, the complications for pregnant women are much more serious. Listeria has been known to cause miscarriage, stillbirth, uterine infection and preterm delivery, according to Mother to Baby. Treatment includes high doses of antibiotics and sometimes hospitalization.

Mitchell suffered a miscarriage in 2018, and at the time, her fans were out in full force with uplifting message of hope, according to Harper's Bazaar. Perhaps that's why they can't get over the prosciutto, but it's really no one's business either way.

At the end of the day, your doctor is the best resource for questions regarding what is safe during pregnancy. No good can come out of taking advice from people who aren't trained professionals, no matter how well meaning they might be. Congrats to Shay Mitchell on her pregnancy, and here's hoping she continues to throw the perfect shade to her haters.