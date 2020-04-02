If you’re one of the many parents who's wished you could fit into your kid's comfy cotton clothes, you'll be thrilled to hear that Primary has a new line of t-shirts for grown-ups. These cozy additions to the Primary line pair the brand’s signature, super soft 100% cotton fabric with adult sizes, styles, and chic colors. Basically, they're your new warm-weather uniform.

Primary already stocks grown-up PJs, but now you don’t have to make the tough decision about whether it’s acceptable to wear a pajama top outside (it is). The adult tees come in both crew necks and v-necks, plus there’s a “retro tee” which features a beachy, ‘70s-esque stripe.

The comfy shirts, which retail for between $18 and $24, won’t break the bank (so you don’t have to feel bad about buying a few), and they come in four heathered, go-with-everything colors. For those who like to keep it classic, there’s a clean, crisp white, and if you feel like stepping out in some color, there's a cheerful sun-washed red or even a rainbow stripe known as the “hero tee” that’s giving me serious surfer vibes.

Everything Primary offers is made using OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified fabric, which means that the fabric has been tested and is "free of over 300 chemicals and known irritants," per the brand's website. So simply put, you can feel good about putting you and your kiddos in these clothes.

Plus, if you’ve ever dreamed of looking like one of those families that come as stock photos in frames, now you can. Primary even has onesies for your tiniest family member, so your whole squad can rock similar tees (the colors are slightly different, but the retro stripes are the same). Now you just have to get everyone to hold still and smile so you can snap a selfie before someone inevitably spills all over their shirt.