As the next Amazon Prime Day draws near, parents everywhere are eager to stock up on discounted baby goods. As it turns out, there's some pretty sweet deals going on this year when it comes to baby necessities. In fact, Graco's Amazon Prime Day car seat deals include some big-ticket items at a steep discount. Anyone who's shopping around for baby shower gifts should know about these.

On July 15 and 16, 2019, Amazon Prime Day deals will be in full effect, giving Prime members access to some pretty deep price cuts. Thankfully, Graco has already announced some of its most exciting product discounts, allowing parents to get the jump on this sale. This year, two of Graco's car seats will be on sale for 20 percent off their current price, making this a fantastic year for new parents everywhere. Not only that, they are starting their own Prime sale only — these car seats will be marked down July 7, so you don't even have to wait until Prime Day to reap the benefits.

The car seat is one of the most big-ticket items many growing families have to purchase when a new baby is on the way. Unlike baby furniture or other gear, however, car seats come with expiration dates, as explained on Romper. Part of the reason is due to the fact that car seat tech improves over time, so your baby is safest in a newer seat. However, the downside is that new parents are faced with yet another added expense for the newborn. That's why deals like this one are such a hit for growing families.

Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Matrix $270 $216 Graco See on Amazon

First up is Graco's 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Matrix, which will be on sale for 20 percent off its regular price for Amazon Prime Day. (Don't have a Prime membership? It's also available at GracoBaby.com and retailers nationwide.) This seat is designed to provide parents with about 10 years of use, as it can accommodate children from 4 to 120 pounds. As the 4-in-1 name implies, it functions as four different types of car seat, including a rear-facing baby car seat, forward-facing toddler car seat, highback booster car seat, and backless booster car seat. The car seat cover is machine washable (because on-the-road messes are inevitable), and it's outfitted with two cup holders for your kid's drinks, toys, and trinkets. Plus, it has a high 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon out of over 1,800 reviews.

4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat, Fairmont $270 $216 Graco See on Amazon

A similar model at the same price point, the 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat, Fairmont also works for children up to 120 pounds. Billed as the only car seat you'll ever need, it's designed to grow with your child for years. The harness and headrest can be adjusted up to 10 ways for your child's comfort, and the entire seat cover can be removed in a minute for cleaning purposes. It's designed to stay in your car and serve as a safe way for your kid to travel for years to come.

Although modern car seats can be another pricey addition to the baby budget, ones like these Graco models are designed to offer years of safe travels and comfort for your kid. Snag one of these car seats on sale during Amazon Prime as a thoughtful gift for any new baby.