Hear ye, hear ye, online shoppers: Amazon just announced the 2019 Prime Day Dates, aka the most important day of the year for loyal Prime members. The digital superstore historically offers discounts on everything from paper towels to Fire Sticks for the massive sales event, so you'll want to start making your shopping list ASAP. It's summer splurge time.

For those who are tragically unaware, Prime Day is Amazon's annual deals marathon available exclusively to Prime members, and it provides discounts on pretty much everything you could need. Seriously, Prime Day 2018 featured discounts on over 100 million products, according to the Prime Day landing page, which is a truly mind-boggling number of items. Naturally, the low prices leads to tons of purchases from Prime members, as well as a lot of new Prime accounts opening — 2018's Prime Day saw the largest number of new Prime sign-ups than any other day in Amazon's history, as savvy shoppers were enticed by the discounts. And the 2019 event is set to be even bigger, somehow.

First thing to know: Prime Day 2019 should probably be called Prime Days as it's going to be a two-day event, so you've blessed with even more time to save. Per Amazon, the event will start on Monday July 15 at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (that's 3 a.m. Eastern Time) and end at 11:59 p.m Pacific Time on Tuesday, July 16 (3 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 17 for you night owls). That gives you a full 48 hours to scroll through the endless list of things you most definitely will want to buy, helping you make sure you take full advantage of the event.

David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The company has yet to announce what brands will be participating in the event, but they'll be releasing that information in the weeks leading up to Prime Day, and probably even day-of. Naturally, Amazon brand products sell well on Prime Day; last year's bestsellers were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Echo Dot. But other brands make big money on Prime Day as well, particularly tech companies.

Last year's worldwide bestsellers included the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker (sign me up), Lifestraw Personal Water Filters, Sonicare Toothbrushes, and Braun Grooming Kits, so odds are, similar items will be on sale this year, too. But because there are so many deals (over 100 million products, people), you can probably find a discount on whatever it is you need, whether it be the latest tech, clothes for the kids, or basic household goods. (Hey, it's always nice to get a deal on things you use daily, like toilet paper).

As exciting as Prime Day is, the event can also be overwhelming because of all the options; much like scrolling endlessly through Netflix trying to pick a movie to watch, you don't want to find yourself trying to sift through every single product that's part of the event. To simplify the process, you can keep track of the discounts on Romper's Amazon Prime Day page, which will provide updates on the best deals of the event, as well as the scoop on pre-Prime Day sales. (Yep, there are pre-Prime Day discounts too!!)

Stay tuned for more info, and let the countdown begin.