Amazon knows that being a parent is incredibly expensive. There are a ton of big ticket items that are absolute must-haves for your baby, and it doesn't stop at infancy. Things like strollers and car seats often need to be purchased more than once as your child grows. Thankfully, mega retailer Amazon usually features some of these products in its Prime Day lineup, offering deep discounts on the pricey purchases. This year, the Amazon Prime Day car seat sales might be the best yet, with big name brands and luxury goods at a way more affordable price point.

Some of the biggest sales for Amazon's Prime Day (July 15 and 16) are on car seats from perennial favorite brand Maxi Cosi. Known for their luxurious, yet easy-to-clean fabrics and finishes, as well as a commitment to safety and innovation, these car seats are power houses that work from birth through toddler and beyond. And luckily, they will be discounted deeply, up to $100 off of the original purchase price, making it a great choice for families as well as those who are looking at baby shower gift lists hoping to go in with a few others on a more expensive item. This would be the perfect place to start. Another favorite, budget-friendly Safety 1st, will also be on sale at an even more affordable price point, and has nearly as many features.

Prices are for July 15 and 16 only.

$100 Off Magellan 5-in-1 Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Amazon | $349 $249 This car seat works from birth to 10 years old, converting from a rear-facing car seat with removable, washable, infant insert, to a forward facing booster seat complete with cup holder. The dial twist recline mechanism is the easiest I've ever used, with repositioning just a click away. The material is unbelievably breathable, minimizing the "summer sweat soaked baby" aspect that happens in so many car seats.

$80 Off Safety 1st Grow and Go Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Amazon | $179 $99 SEE ON AMAZON According to Safety 1st, this car seat is built to grow with your child so that you get extended use out of the seat through multiple stages. It works as a rear-facing car seat for children from 5 to 40 pounds. If you turn it around, it is a forward-facing car seat for children from 22 to 65 pounds. And it works as a belt-positioning booster for children from 40 to 100 pounds, depending upon their height.

$100 Off Maxi Cosi Pria Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seat https://www.amazon.com/Maxi-Cosi-Pria-Convertible-Nomad/dp/B078P3C4RJ?th=1 | $329 $229 SEE ON AMAZON This one can be placed rear-facing for children up to 40 pounds, which is great for safety. Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) changed their position on rear-facing car seats. Their new official stance is that "AAP recommends children remain in a rear-facing car safety seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat. Previously, the AAP specified children should remain rear-facing at least to age 2; the new recommendation removes the specific age milestone."

$70 Off Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat Amazon | $269 $199 SEE ON AMAZON This bad boy is a rear-facing car seat from 14 to 40 pounds and 22 to 85 pounds as a forward-facing car seat. The harness is so easy, I can click it with one hand and pull out my niece with a fully loaded hot pumpkin spiced latte in the other hand. And let's be honest, that's the really important thing, isn't it?

20% Off Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, Davis Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, Davis Amazon | $199.99 $174 SEE ON AMAZON This one from Graco looks like a sleek, classy little space pod. Like what Amal Clooney’s babies will be lounging in when they blast off for a quick jaunt to Mars. It also grows with the kid — rear-facing it goes up to 50 pounds, and forward-facing up to 65 pounds. Two of the nicest things about this one are the comfortability and cleaning options. It offers more legroom, as well as a six-position recline. (Awesome for longer trips, so your kid can lay back, and their head doesn't loll around like a bobblehead.) And when the seat pad gets covered in banana (as you know it will), you can throw it into the washing machine.

20% Off Graco Nautilus 65 LX 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat, Ayla Graco Nautilus 65 LX 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat, Ayla Amazon | $169 $139.99 SEE ON AMAZON This sturdy dude is for older riders, going from a forward-facing harness booster (22 to 65 pounds) to a high-back belt-positioning booster (30 to 100 pounds) all the way to a backless booster (40 to 120 pounds). It also comes with “Fuss-Free Harness Storage," which keeps the buckle out of the way, thereby making the process of getting your kid in and out more seamless and less like a WWE match. It also comes in a cheerful hot pink color, in case you’re weary of the usual black-and-gray baby gear.