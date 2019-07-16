It's common knowledge that in the United States, teachers frequently bear a heavy burden of providing much of the supplies and decorations for their classroom. It's hugely unfair and should not be the case, but until that changes, teachers — like the heroes that they are — will be looking for bargains on everything from Elmer's Glue to paper bunting. On July 15 and 16, the Amazon Prime Day sales should help them find exactly what they need at steep discounts. However, Prime Day deals for teachers are rolling out early, with everything from sales on school essentials to household cleaning products that have proven absolutely necessary in the classroom.

Whether you're looking for deals on comfortable clothing to wear in the classroom or Lysol wipes to clean germs off surfaces, Amazon has a deal for you. They're also featuring a ton of sales on snack foods like Goldfish crackers, which are currently 25 percent off. If you're looking for music for your classroom, Amazon is running a deal on its streaming music service. Pay just $.99 for four months of unlimited music. You could play everything from "Baby Shark" to the "Macarena" to help your class of rambunctious little people to get all of those wiggles out.

$10 Off BIC Dry Erase Markers BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase Marker Assorted Colors 12-Count Amazon | $19 $9 SEE ON AMAZON These are a staple of every classroom. They are also expensive. Regularly almost $20, this 12-pack of dry erase markers are only $9 right now. I just bought some to gift to my kids' teachers because I know how quickly they run out of these.

$2 Off Elmer's Glue 12-Pack Elmer's All Purpose Glue Sticks 12 Pack Amazon | $12 $10 SEE ON AMAZON I know by the amount of glue sticks that my daughter goes through in a year that a whole classroom full of children must use up a prodigious amount of adhesive. Thank goodness you can buy these in bulk at a discount.

$2 Off Primary Tablets AmazonBasics Primary Tablet 1" Ruled, 40-Sheet, 10.5" x 8", 5-Pack Amazon | $11 $9 SEE ON AMAZON Personally, I cannot imagine teaching kids to write. I barely had the patience to teach my own to go to bathroom in the toilet, so teaching something that requires so much dexterity? Thank you and good luck. I know from how many of these papers made their way into the backpacks of my kids, you teachers must hand out a lot of this stuff.

$300 Off MacBook Air Apple 13" MacBook Air Apple | $1,000 $700 SEE ON AMAZON Every teacher needs a trusty laptop to help get the job done. Whether you use it to keep track of grades, research the latest teaching methods, or create slideshows for your classes, this 13-inch MacBook Air is lightweight and easy to travel back and forth with you from home to the classroom.

$44 Off Purell Sanitizing Wipes 6-Pack Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes, Fresh Citrus Scent, 270 Count Alcohol-free formula Sanitizing Wipes in Eco-Fit Canister (Case of 6) Purell | $103 $59 SEE ON AMAZON I mean, what else needs to be said? 270 wipes in each tub, and a case of six of them? A really great deal.

$8 Off Electric Pencil Sharpener Electric Pencil Sharpener With Heavy Duty Helical Blade and Auto-Stop Feature Zmol | $30 $22 SEE ON AMAZON Help your students stay sharp this year by investing in this heavy duty electric pencil sharpener. The long-life helical blade can sharpen more than 6,000 pencils over its lifespan.

$4 Off Sharpie Highlighters Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters, Chisel Tip, Fluorescent Yellow, Box of 36 Sharpie | $16 $12 SEE ON AMAZON A classic yellow highlighter is a teacher's best friend. This package of 36 chisel-tipped Sharpie brand yellow highlighters are sure to last you throughout the year, and may even be enough to share with fellow teachers in need.

$9 Off Paper Mate Erasers Paper Mate Pink Pearl Erasers, Medium, 24 Count Paper Mate | $16 $7 SEE ON AMAZON This package of 24 pink pearl smudge-resistant erasers can provide your entire classroom with a way to easily erase pencil mistakes on their school work.

$13 Off BIC Blue Ball Point Pens BIC Velocity Bold Retractable Ball Pen Blue 36-count BIC | $29 $16 SEE ON AMAZON I remember my teachers correcting papers in high school using brightly colored pens that stood out against our basic black ink writing or penciled answers. These blue ink pens by BIC can do just that, and they're currently on sale for Prime Day.

$4 Off Amazon Basics Loose Leaf Paper Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Loose Leaf Filler Paper, 200 Sheet, 10.5 x 8 Inch, 6-Pack Amazon Basics | $20 $16 SEE ON AMAZON Stock up on loose leaf paper for your entire classroom with this Prime Day deal on lined paper that gives you six packs of paper with 200 sheets each for just $16.

$28 Off Titanium Scissors 3-Pack Westcott 8" Titanium Non-Stick Straight Scissors, 3 Pack Westcott | $40 $12 SEE ON AMAZON Every teacher needs a trusty pair of scissors that are off limits to their students. Save more than 50 percent on this three-pack of scissors with a lifetime manufacturer's warranty to suit all of your classroom needs.

$5 Off Rubbermaid Letter Tray Rubbermaid Regeneration Letter Tray, Six Tier, Plastic, Black Rubbermaid | $16 $11 SEE ON AMAZON This is the perfect place for your students to drop off their completed work or pick up graded papers. The tiers of this paper tray by Rubbermaid provide six spaces for full-sized sheets of paper to be stored at your convenience.

$6 Off LunchBots Lunch Bag LunchBots Duplex Insulated Lunch Bag - Dual Section Design LunchBots | $30 $24 SEE ON AMAZON Kids aren't the only ones who need a new, fun lunch box for the school year. Pack your lunch from home in this stylish insulated bag with a double-decker design to keep your lunch either hot or cold until lunchtime.

$6 Off Personal Electric Tea Kettle Ovente Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.7 Liter $18 $12 SEE ON AMAZON Tea-loving teachers can brew a cup right in the classroom with this cordless, electric tea kettle. It can also be used for heating hot water for instant coffee or to make instant noodles on your lunch break without hitting up the teacher's lounge.

$8 Off Stylish Cord Keepers Cables Management Kit 66” Natural Walnut Rigid Durable Organizer Electric Wire Raceway Self Adhesive Cord Concealer A Plus Electric | $38 $30 SEE ON AMAZON Keep your classroom nice and neat with these cord covers. This particular package is available in a woodgrain finish that not only keeps your students from tripping over pesky cords, but helps make your classroom look perfectly polished.

$32 Off Amazon Basics Office Chair Amazon Basics Classic Office Desk Computer Chair, Adjustable, Swiveling, Microfiber, Black Amazon Basics | $110 $78 SEE ON AMAZON Treat yourself to a new, comfortable desk chair this school year. Imagine lounging in between classes or grading papers in this plush, adjustable chair covered with black microfiber fabric that is easily cleaned.

$30 Off Classroom Alphabet Rug ECR4Kids Classroom A-Z Circle Time Educational Seating Rug for Children, 6-Foot Round ECR4Kids | $156 $125 SEE ON AMAZON Teachers of the littlest learners will enjoy this 6-foot circular carpet for the classroom, complete with letters A to Z around the edge of this durable rug.

$15 Off 48 x 36 Inch White Board VIZ-PRO Magnetic Whiteboard/Dry Erase Board, 48 X 36 Inches VIZ-PRO | $60 $45 SEE ON AMAZON Make presenting ideas to your students a breeze when you use this 48 x 36 inch white board to draw, write, or present your lessons on. This board is also magnetic, so you can attach papers and diagrams to it for even more versatility.