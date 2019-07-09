One of my most cherished memories from my own own childhood is from my fifth birthday when I received a shiny new pink and white bicycle and posed proudly with it for a photo right in the middle of my parent's kitchen before heading outside to fall off of it over and over again. What I didn't know at the time was just how hard my parents worked to afford a quality bicycle. If you're looking to create magical memories for your kids, these Prime Day deals on Schwinn bicycles will help save you serious cash on the beloved bike brand.

Getting your first bike as a kid is such an exhilarating feeling, but bicycles aren't just for kids. The list of Schwinn and Mongoose bicycles on sale for Amazon's Prime Day event July 15-16 includes both child and adult models for beginner and experienced riders, as well as Schwinn's exclusive new eBike models. The best part of these deals is that the savings aren't exclusive to the Prime Day timeframe. You can start saving up to 10 percent on select bikes right now.

Once the Prime Day event rolls around, expect to see not only bicycles, but attachments like tow behind trailers and kids safety pad sets receive additional discounts. While many bicycles may be marked down already, they will receive even deeper discounts for the two-day Prime Day event. This is the perfect time to snag a cruiser for yourself, a tricycle for your littles, and any accessories you might need at deeply discounted prices. Take a look at a few of the best Prime Day deals on Schwinn and Mongoose bicycles for the entire family below.

Kid's Tricycle Schwinn Roadster Tricycle $100 $72 Schwinn See on Amazon Complete with a bell to ring and adorable tassels that blow back as your child rides around, this is the perfect tricycle for your youngster. The classic appeal of a red tricycle can hardly be beat, but just in case that's not your kid's style, this one is also available in seven additional colors — all currently less than $100 and to be discounted even more for Prime Day.

Double Seated Trailer InStep Sierra Double Seat Foldable Tow Behind Bike Trailers $180 $105 InStep See on Amazon This is one of the most convenient items an active family with young kids can invest in. Currently marked down to just more than $100, and expecting an additional discount for Prime Day, this trailer attaches to your bicycle so that two kids up to 40 pounds each can safely ride along. It also converts to a jogging stroller for two, so you get even more for your money.

Mongoose BMX Bike Mongoose Legion Mag Freestyle BMX Bike Featuring $225 $184 Mongoose See on Amazon Every childhood friend of mine coveted a BMX style bike just like this Mongoose to do fun tricks with. The steel frame, hand brakes, and 360-degree handlebar rotation of this particular model allows it to handle any trick you throw its way.

Girl's Bike With Smart Start Schwinn Elm Girl's Bike With Smart Start $138 Schwinn See on Amazon This bicycle is what little girl dreams are made of. The basket and the bright colors make it appealing to kids, while the option for training wheels, dual front and back brakes, and Smart Start adjustability that grows with your child make it a great investment for parents. While this particular model isn't on sale yet, come Prime Day, it will be featured as a Deal of the Day with a deep discount. Additional models with varying sized wheels, as well as additional colors are available.

Women's Cruiser Schwinn Mikko Women's Cruiser Bike $235 $212 Schwinn See on Amazon Can't you just imagine yourself cruising along the beach or around your neighborhood with the wind in your hair on this beautiful teal Schwinn bike? This single-speed, 17-inch model is available in navy, red, purple, and teal.

Boy's Bike With Smart Start Schwinn Koen Boy's Bike With SmartStart Frame $128 Schwinn See on Amazon If you're looking for a durable bike that will grow with your little guy, the Schwinn Koen is a great choice that will be deeply discounted as a Deal of the Day for Amazon's Prime Day event. Multiple wheel sizes and colors are available in this model.

New eBikes Schwinn Monroe Single-Speed Electric Bike $1,500 $1,350 Schwinn See on Amazon This particular eBike is slated to be launched on Prime Day exclusively for Amazon Prime members and the available discount will save you a whopping $150 on the state-of-the art electric bicycle. The aluminum-framed bike features a 250-watt hub-drive motor to help you speed around town or up challenging hills with ease.

Carbon Road Bike Schwinn Fastback Carbon 105 Performance Road Bike $2,000 $1,385 Schwinn See on Amazon For serious riders, the discount on this Schwinn carbon-framed cycle absolutely cannot be beat. Shoppers can save more than $600 on this particular model leading up to Prime Day and even more during the actual event.