I think it's probably safe to say that most moms in the world hope their children inherit at least one of their traits or hobbies. Something you can pass on, a passion that's managed to bring you joy in your life and that the two of you might share together. In my case I hoped my sons would become big readers and it's (mostly) turned out well. Even royal moms want to pass something private and personal down to their children beyond tiaras and castles and such. Fortunately for Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have inherited one of her hobbies. And it's actually something that will serve them well in life so it's a win/win.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a photography workshop for children as an official royal engagement, according to Hello! Magazine, and you have to know this was probably one of her absolute favorite things. First of all, the mother of three (5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis) is well known for her skills with little ones. In fact, most of her royal charitable work is focused on young children. Add to that her passion for photography and well... you've got yourself a magical moment right there.

Middleton was recently handed the prestigious patronage of the Royal Photographic Society which Queen Elizabeth had held for 67 years, according to The Guardian. As most royal watchers know this particular patronage is especially perfect for Middleton as an avid and talented photographer herself. As Royal Photographic Society COO Mike Taylor noted in a statement to the news outlet: "It is a huge honor to have the Duchess as our Patron, especially given her personal interest in photography."

Nearly all of the official portraits of the three Cambridge children have actually been taken by their mother, and they are all absolutely beautiful. Especially the photos Middleton has taken outdoors, like this one from Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday.

Or this one of Prince Louis...

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her passion for photography at the children's workshop on Tuesday, offering tips about how to capture some great candid shots. According to People, she said: "Just look at everything around you. Maybe it’s in front of you, or far away but choose your subject and focus in on it."

Middleton went on to note that being outdoors with her family, camera in hand, has become something even her children really enjoy. "Get outside with your camera as well. George and Charlotte love it when we do that," she said, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Obviously Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and even little Prince Louis are getting accustomed to their mother snapping photos of them regularly. But the fact that Middleton seems interested in wanting to share it with them and include them could well make them budding photographers themselves.

Because what's better than being outside on a beautiful sunny day with your entire family, having a great time and taking photos to commemorate the occasion? It gives the royal children a chance to look outward and be the photographers instead of always being the one standing there getting photographed. And that's a beautiful thing.