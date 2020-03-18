Like millions of students here in the United States and in other countries around the globe, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also homeschooling and taking their studies online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While it sounds like the Cambridge household is going to look a lot like your own right now, it's not clear whether Prince William, Kate Middleton, or the family's beloved nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will take on the temporary teacher role at home.

A spokesperson for the royal kids' school, Thomas’s London Day Schools, told The Sun in a statement on Wednesday that "due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March."

Last month, according to Spanish publication Vanitatis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school had announced that a small number of students were being tested for coronavirus and were "taking the potential risks connected with the spread of COVID-19 very seriously." According to Sky News, London is the "worst-affected part" of the United Kingdom with a total 621 confirmed cases.

While announcing the closure, the school's spokesperson told The Sun that moving forward "the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system." The statement added, "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

As of Sunday, in the United States, more than 30 states announced school closures in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to CBS News. Elsewhere, Japan had announced that the country would be closing schools for at a month back in February and France shut down schools earlier this month.

While some states have tentative return lates for later in March and others are aiming for mid-April, parents everywhere homeschool during the coronavirus outbreak are grappling with a chaotic new reality for the time being. But, hey, it might help to know that even Kate Middleton and Prince William are now in the same boat, too.

