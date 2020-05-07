Some parents might be struggling with getting their kids to do their homework, but Kate Middleton apparently has a different dilemma with her little ones. As she explained in an interview with This Morning on Thursday, her son Prince George wants to do Princess Charlotte's homework instead of his own. And when she explained what her daughter was doing for her homework, I don't blame him in the least.

While chatting with the British television show This Morning about a new photography initiative she is championing, the Duchess of Cambridge shared that her family is doing well at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk County while quarantined. And like every other family, she and Prince William are also dealing with homeschooling — but with one rather unusual issue. According to Middleton, 6-year-old Prince George apparently wants to do his 5-year-old sister Princess Charlotte's school work instead of his own.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects — making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work," Middleton shared with This Morning hosts Phillip Scofield and Holly Willoughby.

To be fair to Prince George, I think most people would prefer to do fun craft projects like spider sandwiches rather than working on literacy homework.

While Middleton didn't elaborate on her daughter's school projects, it's possible that Princess Charlotte might be reading a book for her class written by Claire Freedman called Spider Sandwiches, where the author writes about food like "toenail scrambled eggs" and "mice krispies" as well as the titular spider sandwiches. A neat project to go along with the book would be to come up with an appetizing version of spider sandwiches, which does sound like a lot more fun than literacy work.

The mom of three admitted during a video interview with the BBC last month that she has found homeschooling to be a bit "challenging," particularly when her kids have such boundless energy. "The children have got such stamina," she told the BBC. "You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they've had a lovely time, but it's amazing how much you can cram into a day, that's for sure."

I say Prince George deserves a day off to make some spider sandwiches with his sister. After all, he is going to be the King of England one day.