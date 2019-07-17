If you're trying to plan a birthday party for your child and worried that you aren't going to be able to pull something suitably fun together, you know how stressful it can be. There are other parents who are just going to be better at it than you, whether that's actually true or just something in your imagination, the result ends up being the same. Party planning for a child can feel like a lesson in failure. Unless, of course, you are Kate Middleton and then everything will turn out perfectly. In fact, Prince George's sixth birthday is coming soon, and his family's reported plans for his special day sound utterly magical.

The oldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turns 6 years old on July 22 and his family is likely going to make a pretty big deal out of it. I mean, I'm certain they would make a big deal out of his birthday even if he wasn't third in line for the throne of England. But it should be noted that his party is expected to take place at a literal palace, Kensington Palace to be exact, as Access Online reported, while many children only dream of renting out an inflatable bouncy castle for their backyards for their birthday. There are benefits to being a member of the royal family, after all.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Additionally, a royal source told Us Weekly that Middleton and her husband Prince William are both apparently very involved with the planning of their oldest son's birthday party, reportedly inviting some of his classmates from Thomas's Battersea School in London to join them for a party along with his siblings, 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old brother Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as Us Weekly also reported, have hired a magician because "George loves magic," and the guests can expect to feast on all of the young prince' favorite foods. "Kate’s asked them to make pizza, pasta and sliders," the royal source told the magazine, adding that there will be cake, candy, and ice cream for dessert. And let's not forget they get to enjoy all of this in a palace so it will be the best day ever.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Despite the fact that this party will reportedly be held at Kensington Palace, it actually sounds as though it will look pretty similar to many other birthday parties regular, non-royal kids might enjoy. The same can't be said for Prince George's fifth birthday celebration, however, which Town & Country reported was held in Mustique, an island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while his family was on holiday with his Middleton grandparents. The year before, according to Global News, the future king was on tour in Germany with his parents and his 2-year-old sister for his fourth birthday. So this year's celebration at home, even if home is a palace, with a magician and cake and pizza and friends should be a whole lot of fun.

The fact that Prince George wants pizza and cake and a magician at his party is a reminder that kids all sort of want the same things for their birthday. They want to eat their favorite foods and play with their friends and just hang out. And, hopefully, this takes the pressure off of everyone trying to come up with the perfect party.