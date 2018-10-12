Maybe he's gotten more comfortable after doing the page boy gig so many times. Maybe he was feeling extra excited because of his luxurious-looking pants when he's so accustomed to always wearing shorts. I'm not sure what it was, but something was up with Prince George on Friday. Normally a pretty shy kid, he seemed to be having a grand old time at the royal wedding. Take a moment and have a browse through some of Prince George's cutest moments from Princess Eugenie's wedding... you might be surprised at this totally different side to the little 5-year-old.

Prince George was a page boy at Princess Eugenie's wedding to her longtime love Jack Brooksbank on Friday. Of course, this kid is a serious pro at this stage in the page boy game. He and his little 3-year-old sister Princess Charlotte have been in four wedding parties already, including the 2017 wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton and the May wedding of his uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. He's clearly hit his sweet spot now, though, smiling and waving at the crowds alongside his fellow bridal party members. It was a far cry from the shy little boy hiding behind his dad's leg at Prince Harry's wedding in May.

I wonder what changed? Whatever happened, Prince George is just a total delight at this wedding (not that I'm shy-shaming the poor kid, I totally get it).

A Side Of Ham

While posing for pictures on the steps of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle along with the rest of the bridal party prior to the wedding, Prince George was seriously goofing around, making faces at the camera rather than hiding. And most importantly...looking like he was having a great time.

The Savannah Effect

I think I've discovered the missing ingredient here; Savannah Phillips, cousin to Prince George and 7-year-old daughter of royals Autumn and Peter Phillips. Nobody knows how to make this 5-year-old laugh like Savannah Phillips. If she's not covering his mouth to stop him singing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, she's playing a fake trumpet at the royal wedding. And who wouldn't laugh at that? Fake trumpets are even better than air guitars.

A Little Too Relaxed?

He might be third in line for the throne behind his father and grandfather Prince Charles, but he's still just a 5-year-old little boy. And guess what little kids do when they're relaxed and don't think anyone is looking? That's right, they pick their noses. Don't judge him, you know you did it when you were little too. I'm just happy he was that relaxed, truth be told.

Skip To My Lou

If watching Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank beaming with joy as they got married didn't make you happy, please watch this short video of Prince George exuberantly skipping his way to the car.

I have another theory to introduce that might explain Prince George's suddenly gregarious nature; his parents. They left someone else in charge of the kids at the wedding. And you just know kids get more relaxed and definitely goofier when their parents aren't around.

They should take a break more often, maybe. I love this happy little Prince George.