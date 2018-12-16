2018 has been a big year for the royal family — Prince George of Cambridge included. George welcomed a new baby brother, he was a pageboy in more than one royal wedding, and he started Year 1 at school. For a 5-year-old, that's quite the trip around the sun! So as 2018 comes to a close, now seems like the perfect time to reminisce over Prince George's cutest moments of 2018.

Even though it's been such a busy year for the royal family, Prince George didn't appear in quite as many photographs as he has in the past. Not to mention, he's usually pretty camera shy compared to his younger sister, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. At multiple family events this year, Princess Charlotte directly addressed the cameras, while Prince George opted to keep a lower profile. But as the year went on, George started to open up more at public events.

Prince George turned 5 on July 22 of this year. When Kensington Palace released a new portrait of him for the occasion, fans got an up-close look at just how much the heir to the throne has grown over the past year. (Don't worry, you'll see that photo in just a sec.)

So without further ado, here are eight of Prince George's cutest moments this year.

1 When He Marched To Meet Prince Louis Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William and Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince Louis of Cambridge back in April. Just hours after Kate gave birth, the proud father of three picked George and Charlotte up and brought them to the hospital to meet their new brother. Photographers snapped the trio walking into the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, and the royal kids made headlines for Charlotte's gleeful waves at the cameras, and George's adorable stoicism.

2 When He Was A Pageboy At Harry & Meghan's Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May, they followed royal tradition and had a group of children serve as their pageboys and bridesmaids. Prince George totally pulled off the all-black dress coat he was assigned to wear, and it was so sweet to see him holding his dad's hand while wearing matching outfits.

3 At Prince Louis' Christening WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As the family of five walked together outside of the chapel during Prince Louis' christening, Prince George looked absolutely dapper in his Peter Pan-collared shirt. He and Charlotte held their dad's hands, and Charlotte made headlines that day for proclaiming to the photographers crowded nearby, "You're not coming!" As Charlotte glared at the photographers, a shy George chose not to show too much emotion.

4 His 5th Birthday Portrait Someone must have realized just how cute George looked at his baby brother's christening, because that's the day his 5th birthday portrait was taken. In honor of his birthday, Kensington Palace released this exuberant photo of the future king, proving that he is much more smiley when he isn't surrounded by crowds or a swarm of photographers.

5 When He Goofed Around As A Pageboy For Kate's Friend In September, Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as pageboy and bridesmaid for the wedding of Sophie Carter, a good friend of Kate's. George was caught goofily dancing at the wedding, Express reported, which was very different behavior than what he displayed at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

6 When He Was A Pageboy At Princess Eugenie's Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images George served as a pageboy for the third time this year at Princess Eugenie of York's October wedding. Cameras captured the little troublemaker making a few goofy faces while lining up with the rest of the bridal party, and it was nice to see his silly side continue to come out.

7 When He Bonded With Grandpa The royal family posed for a series of gorgeous family portraits in honor of Charles, Prince of Wales' 70th birthday, which was on Nov. 14. Prince George had a cozy spot on grandpa's knee for the photographs, in which the whole family looked completely joyful.