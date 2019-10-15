There's a reason so many people around the world feel such a deep affinity for Prince Harry. For starters, he is utterly full of empathy. He was born into a kind of privilege that is almost impossible for a regular person to imagine, and yet he remains keenly attuned to the sort of difficulties people often face on a daily level. And now that he's a father, it seems as though he feels other people's pain even more keenly. A perfect example occurred Tuesday when Prince Harry broke down in tears during a speech about becoming a dad. And if there was a dry eye in the place, I would be very surprised. Certainly Prince Harry himself seemed to struggle to keep it together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby boy Archie on May 5 of this year, and the event has clearly left its mark on him. This was never more evident than when he and Markle attended the WellChild Awards. Prince Harry has been the patron of WellChild, a charitable organization which recognizes gravely ill children and the caregivers who go above and beyond for them, since 2007. As he noted in his speech on Tuesday, according to Town and Country: "It has been over a decade since I first came to these Awards and every year they never fail to surprise and inspire me."

This year, however, felt very different to him, indeed.

Emily Nash of The Daily Mail shared a video of Prince Harry's speech, where you can see him becoming visibly emotional as he explains why this year resonates with him now that he's a father and how the slow change in perspective actually came about last year.

"I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time," he said while trying to hold back visible emotion, according to Town & Country. Aww.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It is a terrible thought for any parent, and certainly Prince Harry was not immune to having it cross his mind. He had to halt his speech for a moment to collect himself at the thought of Archie possibly being unwell, and if you ever wondered if the Duke of Sussex is a truly loving man, you have your answer.

After a moment to collect himself, Prince Harry continued his speech by praising the young children being honored at the event and also their caregivers, saying, according to Town & Country: "And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own. Your determination and strength of spirit are an example for all of us."

Prince Harry has always had a reputation of being wonderfully warm with children. Much like his late mother, Princess Diana, he seems to have a special affinity for kids. He relates to them, understands them. And now that he's a father of his very own little boy, it's no wonder he gets a little overwhelmed with emotion sometimes. This is exactly why we love him, right?