Sometimes I really miss the olden days and I bet Meghan Markle does too. But the olden days she might miss are really just about a year ago. Because back in 2018 the world was all sort of collectively in love with Meghan Markle, former American actress and lovely fiance to the dashing Prince Harry. How things have changed. The couple are now married with a sweet little baby of their own so that's obviously all good. But the Duchess of Sussex can't seem to shake rumors that she's demanding. But here's the thing; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently had "nothing to do with" a recent report about some intense rules for their neighbors, so perhaps we should get our facts straight before we point fingers, okay?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved into their new home of Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Estate, and of course every new move comes with new neighbors. Windsor Estate is home to many Crown officials and royal staff members, as Sky News reports, which means the couple should have ample opportunity to meet new people. Unfortunately it looks like they might have to do some damage control before showing up at the neighborhood barbecue; The Daily Mail reported that residents of Windsor Estate got together recently for a neighborhood meeting and were given a strict list of how to deal with Markle and Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

As the news outlet reports, neighbors were reportedly told they were not allowed to ask to see baby Archie or offer to babysit, not approach the royal couple if they happened to see them out in public and were allowed to answer with a simple, "Good morning" or whatever if they were spoken to first. Residents were told not to pet the couple's dogs and never to put anything in their mailbox. As one neighbor told The Sun,

It’s extraordinary. We’ve never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully. We aren’t told how to behave around the Queen like this. She’s very happy for people to greet her.

I think we can all agree the dog-petting veto feels especially extreme. Probably even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, since a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Sky News the couple had "nothing to do with" these rules being given to their new neighbors.

The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems an "overly protective" palace employee decided to post these rules without their consent, perhaps out of a need to protect their privacy. Unfortunately this bit of news does nothing more than exacerbate an already difficult rift between British royal fans and Markle. After the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the couple's first son, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May, the new parents have taken measures to find a modicum of privacy in their lives. Keeping Archie's christening private, for example, as well as opting not to release the names of his godparents. While plenty of people understand why the couple want to keep a part of their lives private, there are those who see the royal family as public figures who owe the country a full view of their lives. So when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly tell their neighbors they may not speak to them... it didn't go over well.

I hope their new neighbors get the message that this was not a choice the royal couple made. I hope they invite them to dinners and say hello and make them feel very welcome.

Because I feel like they need all the friendly faces they can find these days.