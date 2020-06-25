While lending a hand to a charity this week in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed wearing masks as they helped prepare meals for those in need. And not only did they help pack the meals, they even got their hands dirty and baked some bread.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time at Homeboy Industries, a charity that supports "formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community." The former Suits actress has apparently been aware of the L.A.-based charity since her high school days, according to Vanity Fair.

While visiting with Homeboy Industries, Markle and Prince Harry worked in the café and bakery as they learned more about how the charity has been faring since the COVID-19 pandemic began and, of course, did some cooking. The couple wore hairnets and face masks just like the rest of the volunteers. And from the looks of the photos the charity shared on its Instagram page, they were working hard just like the rest of the volunteers, too.

This isn't the first time Markle has volunteered with Homeboy Industries. According to Entertainment Tonight, she first became aware of the charity when she was a high school student at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. She and her mother Doria Ragland joined Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle for a cooking workshop more than 20 years ago, the news outlet reported.

And it sounds as though Markle put that cooking workshop to good use on Wednesday. Father Greg told Us Weekly that the couple, "helped bake bread and they helped package all these meals that go to seniors and to foster care youth and folks who are having a difficult time during the pandemic."

As for Prince Harry, he got right into the swing of things in a different way. Father Greg told Us Weekly that Prince Harry comforted a woman who had just lost her father by giving her a hug despite social distancing concerns. "Harry just held her. It was very sweet, very sweet. But it was kind of raw for her. Harry was immediate. He just threw her arms around her and held her for a long time. It was very, very touching," he told the magazine.

This isn't the first time the couple have hit the streets of Los Angeles to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In April, they spent several days delivering food and supplies to at-risk people as part of Project Angel Food, according to Harper's Bazaar.

When Prince Harry and Markle stepped away from their senior royal roles in January, who knew this would be where they would end up? Happily rolling up their sleeves to help out however they can.

