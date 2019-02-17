Giving up on your dreams is really difficult, I know this. Like the former dream of Prince William and Prince Harry remaining little boys utterly entwined in all of our minds, the sweet sons of our beloved Princess Diana. Except times change, and these men are allowed to grow up and develop their own narratives. So don't freak out that Prince Harry and Prince William are separating their households. And let's not assume they're at odds... let's give them the benefit of the doubt and look at some practical reasons for such a move.

The Sunday Times initially reported in October that the households of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which had previously been together under the communications team of Kensington Palace, were beginning to consider a separation. Of course everyone was ready for some juicy gossip, true or untrue, after the love fest that had been showered on the so-called "Fab Four" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, not to mention the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child, Prince Louis. Almost as though people only want others to be happy for a short while before they start to question that happiness. In this case, the media on both sides of the pond started to turn on the Fab Four, pitting them against each other and making assumptions about their closeness.

So obviously a separation of households seemed to put the lid on that particular coffin.

At the time an undisclosed source told The Sunday Times that the two families were thinking about separating their households for a very simple reason:

They are considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities.

Now it looks as though the initial reports are about to be a reality. Their joint communication team is expected to be disbanded and will form separate courts within weeks, according to another report from The Sunday Times, which makes so much sense. After all, Markle and Prince Harry are moving to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle soon, as ITV News reported. They are expecting their first baby within weeks. If ever there was a natural time to split households and become independent of each other, does this not seem like the perfect time to do so?

Beyond the logistics of expecting one communications team at Kensington Palace to represent two families (let's all remember that Prince William is the future King of England and that he and Middleton have a family of five here), there's also the concept of independence in their royal duties. Each couple have their own charitable works they would prefer to focus on, and obviously having their different communication offices will make this much more cohesive.

Prince Harry is a grown man starting his own family and no longer everyone's favorite third wheel. I think these separate households will offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a great opportunity to develop their own identity as a couple. To figure out their own way.

Because let's face it here; would you want to get stuck sharing everything with your brother?

Exactly.