Being away from your kids is always challenging, but the first time is definitely the hardest. Most parents grapple with guilt, and the sadness of missing their little ones, but all that fades away when you return. And like all working parents, Prince Harry had to spend his first night away from baby Archie and his wife Meghan Markle, but don't worry... it was for a very good reason.

The 34-year-old royal traveled to Rome, Italy to attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Friday, according to HELLO! Magazine. This event, which takes place in a different city each year, is very special to the new dad as it benefits Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale. The organization "supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana," according to its website.

And Prince Harry didn't just travel all that way to watch the match; oh no, according to The Daily Express, he played in it.

Despite having to attend to his work duties, as many new parents inevitably have to do, some took issue with the Duke of Sussex stepping out on daddy duty for the event, which prompted Nacho Figueras, Sentebale ambassador and professional player who played with Prince Harry, to come to his defense.

"I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls, this is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine," Figueras said, according to HELLO! Magazine. "He's a wonderful father and very present and he's here for an amazing cause so I don't see that as a problem."

Beyond this event, Prince Harry has actually been plenty busy since the birth of Archie. Days after Markle went into labor, the Duke of Sussex was forced to step out to attend an Invictus Games event in The Hague, according to CNN. But during the event, he received several baby-centric gifts, including a jacket with "daddy" embroidered on it, which he wore proudly, of course.

At this event earlier this month, according to People, Prince Harry spoke with several other attendees about his son, whom he was away from while he was at the event. The outlet reported that he called fatherhood the "best thing he will ever do."

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There were also concerns from fans about Prince Harry being away from his son at that time, which friend JJ Chalmers quickly quelled with one quick and concise comment about his pal's loyalties, according to People. "If anything I suppose it shows the importance of this competition to him," Chalmers said at the event, the magazine reported. "The [Invictus] is his first baby."

Prince Harry is clearly a great dad, and he's expertly balancing working and fatherhood. He may not be getting much sleep these days, but you wouldn't know it from the way he's able to be at royal engagements and at home with his little family. I, for one, look forward to seeing much more of Prince Harry and hearing him gush about baby Archie and sweet his milestones.