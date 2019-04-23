It's a special day in the royal family, and that's because the youngest prince has turned 1 year old. Though he might not hold that title for long, it's nonetheless an important day to celebrate. As per tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton released Prince Louis' birthday portrait, and compared to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, it's kind of uncanny.

On Monday, the official Kensington Palace Instagram account shared photos of Prince Louis that were taken by his mom. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow," the caption read. "The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.‬"

This is traditional with their family, as they likewise released photos of Princess Charlotte and Prince George on their first birthdays, as well.

However, the annual birthday photos have become more casual over the years. When Prince George turned 1 year old, the only images released were professional photos taken of the family together, while celebrating his birthday. Then Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, and so were Prince Louis', and each were taken either at home, while playing, or getting ready to celebrate.

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Folks on Twitter and Instagram can't enough of how much Prince Louis resembles his siblings, as well as his parents.

"Such a mix of Charlotte and George!" one commenter replied on the newest portraits.

"You can see both his brother and his sister in him," said another.

"Stunning little prince, resembling so much both his parents!" said yet another.

Of course, royal fans aren't the only ones celebrating Prince Louis' birthday. In fact, his aunt and uncle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even commented on his portrait, wishing him well and sending love from the two of them. Markle and Prince Harry's new account, @SussexRoyal, commented on the photo and said: "Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us," with a cake and red balloon emoji, and then an "xo," for a hug and kiss.

Of course, the world is waiting anxiously for the birth of the first child of Prince Harry and Markle, who is due anytime in the coming days or weeks, at latest early May, according to Town & Country.

Baby Sussex will arrive at a similar time to Princess Charlotte, who was born May 2, and Prince Louis, who was born on April 23. Most likely, the baby will come sometime between those two dates, making it a very festive few weeks for the family. (Hey, you can do joint cousin birthday parties, à la the Kardashian "triplets," who are pretty much as close to U.S. royalty as it gets.)

Speaking of very well publicized birthday photos, it seems that Prince Harry and Markle will be breaking tradition when it comes to how the world is introduced to their first son or daughter.

In fact, according to TODAY, not only has Markle reportedly opted for a home birth, as opposed to a traditional delivery in St. Mary's hospital, where all of Duchess Kate's children were born, but she will also reportedly be opting out of the traditional "first look" photo shoot outside the Lindo wing, as Vanity Fair reported.

So, does this mean that they'll also be opting out of sharing more photos over time, such as on their baby's first birthday? Well, it's hard to say. Given their new Instagram account, they certainly have an outlet for it, and maybe this time next year we'll be ogling over Baby Sussex's first birthday pictures after all.