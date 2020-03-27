Although it was intended for the brave and hard-working health care workers combatting the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Kate Middleton and Prince William's new video of Prince Louis clapping alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte has made everyone's day a little bit brighter.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare video of nearly 2-year-old Prince Louis cheering alongside 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old brother Prince George to share their gratitude for "all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19" right now, Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Prince Louis, who's wearing some adorable jeans, looks up to his big brother and big sister for clapping tips and Princess Charlotte gets increasingly excited as the applauding continues. Her giggle at the end is everything.

Earlier this week, like in many other countries around the world, United Kingdom issued stay-at-home orders for its residents as it works to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. According to the BBC, there have been almost 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 550 deaths in the United Kingdom.

The growing pandemic has undoubtedly been difficult, exhausting, physically and emotionally, for health care workers to face every single day. But hopefully the Cambridge family's sweet new video of their cutest members saying thank you for their hard work can help bring a little happiness to their day.

The entire royal family is presumably feeling a lot of extra gratitude for health care workers right now after Prince Charles recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Fortunately, the Prince of Wales "remains in good health" and has only experienced mild symptoms, according to a statement from Clarence House.

The royal kids and their parents aren't the only ones showing their support for health care workers; people across the United Kingdom are applauding them from their balconies and doorsteps as the Clap For Carers movement took hold on Thursday, as The Guardian reported. Folks have been filmed banging pots and pans and setting off fireworks to remind nurses, doctors, paramedics, and more just how much they are truly appreciated.

