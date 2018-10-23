Just half a year has passed since Kate Middleton gave birth to her youngest child, but the royal family has jammed more big news into that time than most of us have in a decade. That's right, Prince Louis is officially 6 months old today and so much has happened with the royal family since his arrival. Weddings, birthdays, and pregnancies — oh my! Here's a breakdown of the goings on in Kensington Palace since the littlest prince came along.

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018 at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. Kensington Palace released a statement after his birth that read, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," and Middleton greeted the public with her baby shortly after. The next time that Prince Louis was seen by anyone other than his family was his christening, held on July 9 at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The photographer present for the special day told the BBC that it was a wonderful time for everyone. "Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure," he said.

Other than these two photo ops, Prince Louis has kept out of the public eye. But that doesn't mean that life has slowed down for his family in the months following his birth. Here's what they have been up to.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

In May, Prince Louis gained an aunt when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot. Kensington Palace announced in February that the couple's wedding would be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, and they would close out the big day with a carriage procession around Windsor Town and a reception at St. George's Hall.

Prince Louis wasn't even a month old at the time, so it isn't surprising that he was not in attendance at Uncle Harry's wedding. But his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were there, and they even participated in the ceremony as a pageboy and a bridesmaid.

Prince George Turned 5

Prince George celebrated his fifth birthday on July 22, and the family celebrated by releasing an official portrait of him that was taken at Prince Louis' christening, as the BBC reported. Prince George is Prince William and Middleton's eldest child. Photographer Matt Porteous snapped the photo in the garden of Clarence House and Kensington Palace posted it to the official family Instagram page.

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Markle weren't the only members of the royal family to get married after Prince Louis was born; Princess Eugenie also had her big day post-Louis. The 5-month-old missed these nuptials as well, and was reportedly in the trusted care of his parents' staff, according to People. Their regular nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was busy looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they were once again members of a bridal party.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce They're Expecting

Finally, Prince Louis and his siblings learned that they will be getting another cousin soon. Kensington Palace released a statement on Oct. 15 confirming rumors of Markle's pregnancy that read:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

The Queen, other members of the royal family, and Markle's mom Doria Ragland have all commented on their excitement over the coming baby. Of course, Prince Louis hasn't expressed his joy over his new cousin — I doubt he's verbally expressed anything just yet — but I'm sure that he will in due time.

If you're wondering how much longer you'll have to wait to catch a glimpse of Prince Louis' sweet little face, it may not be too much longer. There is a good chance that Prince William and Middleton will release a portrait to commemorate spending half a year with their little guy. After all, they did so when Princess Charlotte was 6 months old, according to People.

Happy half-birthday, Prince Louis!