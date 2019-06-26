Call me sentimental, but sometimes I think about how proud Princess Diana would be of her sons and, well, it gets me emotional. First of all, both Prince William and Prince Harry are incredibly active in charitable works they both feel passionately about and that would definitely make their mother happy. But I think she would be especially proud of her oldest son these days for one specific reason: Prince William recently shared how he would react if his children came out as LGBTQ and proved he is truly his mother's son.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are parents to three sweet children, 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis. The couple have made a name for themselves for being super hands-on with their kids, particularly with the classic crouch and make eye contact move they both seem to favor when talking to the little ones. I mean, Prince William was even once publicly scolded by Queen Elizabeth herself on the Buckingham Palace balcony for squatting down to talk to his son; that's how dedicated these parents are to raising their children in a loving household.

And that sort of love and support will be carried on as their children get older. Whoever his children turn out to be.

During an official royal visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust to learn more about the youth LGBTQ homelessness, according to People, Prince William was asked by some young guests about how he might react if one of his children came out as gay. And his response was honest and thoughtful.

"Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well," Prince William said, according to People. "I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me."

The proud father went on to say that he and his wife had discussed the possibility and have already thought about how to offer their child the best support. "The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen. So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared," he said, according to ELLE.

The Duke of Cambridge made sure to clarify that he believed keeping the lines of communication open were key. "I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process," he explained, according to Vanity Fair. "It worries me not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them."

Prince William's mother Princess Diana was a staunch supporter for LGBTQ rights long before her tragic death in 1997, according to Hello! Magazine. The fact that her son, who is in line to be the future King of England, has so publicly shown his support for LGBTQ rights would certainly bring her so much joy.

While the royal family has certainly come a long way in recent years when it comes to LGBTQ rights, with the Queen herself pledging in 2017 to protect them, as per Town and Country, the idea of a future monarch embracing his children as LGBTQ is remarkable. This is the world we are moving towards, and it looks pretty great.