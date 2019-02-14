I think it's been well established that Prince William is a different sort of father. Whenever he is seen in public with his kids, he is very hands-on, often crouching down to have a chat with his cranky children. And the future King of England doesn't just get involved in the simpler stuff; he's all about getting down deep into the trenches too. During a recent visit to a "Future Dads" session, in fact, Prince William had some advice about changing diapers for the dads on hand... and maybe even for his younger brother Prince Harry as well.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 9-month-old Prince Louis. In other words, he's something of a pro when it comes to changing diapers and is apparently pretty quick to help other new dads who are nervous about the task.

On Thursday, The Mirror reported that the Duke of Cambridge took part in the "Future Dads" development program, which was designed to help fathers foster healthy parenting skills through guidance, support, and advice. And, as People reported, Prince William was more than happy enough to share some advice as well as a healthy dose of empathy.

The father of three spoke openly to the group about their potential fears as fathers, according to People, telling them he understood.

"The fear of having a newborn baby, that’s very vulnerable and that’s what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do? And that’s the thing isn’t it? It’s very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive," Prince William said, as Hello! Magazine reported.

Now when it comes time to change diapers, that's when Prince William notes you become extra aware of just how tiny they truly are.

According to People, the dad of three said: "They are so fragile and everything’s so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they’re going to break almost but they don’t!"

I can think of a certain someone who could be getting private diaper-changing advice from Prince William — his younger brother Prince Harry.

In case you somehow forgot, he and his wife Meghan Markle are set to become parents for the first time in the coming months, according to Marie Claire, and it seems like a perfect opportunity for Prince William to impart his superior diaper knowledge on his younger brother.

Although perhaps Prince Harry doesn't need diaper lessons...

Back in 2013, according to ABC News, he tried out his diaper-changing skills during an official visit to Headway, a charity that helps brain-injury survivors. At the time he was about to become an uncle for the first time, as Prince George was born later that year, so perhaps he was honing his skills.

Although he looks pretty petrified... perhaps he could still benefit from some guidance from his big brother.

I actually think a lot of fathers might benefit from Prince William's guidance. Not only is he on point with his diaper-changing, he's also a firm advocate for being open about his mental health. He and his wife, Kate Middleton, along with Prince Harry, helped to found the Heads Together campaign to end the stigma of discussing mental health issues. And this is obviously an important element of parenting.

I'd say Prince Harry is pretty lucky to have a mentor like Prince William in his life — especially when diaper duty calls.