Princess Charlotte Has Changed Royal History Now That She’s Welcomed A Baby Brother

The Royal Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William welcomed their third baby, a son, into the world on Monday morning. This means that their daughter is not only now a middle child (a big and a little sister), but that young Princess Charlotte has changed royal history in welcoming her baby brother. Why? Because for the first time ever in the history of the Crown of England, a newborn baby prince can not usurp his older sister in the line of succession, reports People.

This is all thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which states:

Or, in plainer English: girls are officially no longer less important than boys when it comes to who wears the crown.

Before the Crown Act, the 1701 Succession Act stated that brothers would always come before their sisters when it came to who was first in line to the throne, reported The Sun. So, though the new baby boy does in fact bump his Uncle, Prince Harry, down the line from fifth to sixth place, Princess Charlotte remains fourth in line for the throne, after her grandpa Prince Charles, dad William, and big brother George.

Hello, 21st Century!

It's more than a little mind-boggling that it took until 2013 for an act like that to be passed, but maybe it didn't seem urgent until Prince William and Kate got married... after all, Elizabeth II has been the Queen since 1952. She is in fact the longest-reigning monarch in British history, according to Biography.com, celebrating 65 years on the throne with her Sapphire Jubilee in February 2017.

Now, as for that throne, there had been a lot of speculation that Elizabeth's son and Charlotte's grandpa, Prince Charles (aka The Prince of Wales) would in fact abdicate his right to the crown and step aside so that it would pass from Queen Elizabeth (long may she reign) directly to Charlotte's dad, Prince William. However, just last week, the leaders of the Commonwealth announced that the Prince of Wales will indeed succeed the Queen as head of the Commonwealth, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, little Charlotte, who turns 3 years old next month, is going to be a busy little girl no matter how many people she has ahead (or behind!) her in line for the crown. First up, of course, will be meeting her little brother!

And then next month on May 13th will be the next Royal Wedding, when Meghan Markle and Charlotte's Uncle Harry will tie the royal knot at George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to Vanity Fair, Charlotte and her big brother will most likely be "front and center" for the festivities. Just as he did for his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to to financier James Matthews, George is expected to be a page boy, and Charlotte will be a bridesmaid (aka flower girl for us Americans) reports ABC News.

