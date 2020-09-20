September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and while all cancer is heart-wrenching, pediatric cases makes me feel especially sad and helpless. If you’d like to support the cause but don’t know where to start, check out these 17 products that support pediatric cancer treatment and research.

On average, 43 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each day, per The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, and only 4% of government spending on cancer is allocated toward pediatrics. That staggering statistic means that private funding is paramount for research and treatment to make significant progress.

You'll notice that many of the brands listed below donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a non-profit organization that works to fund research, raise awareness, and support families and children experiencing cancer.

Alexandra (Alex) Scott was diagnosed with neuroblastoma as a baby, and when she was 4, she set-up a lemonade stand in her front yard which raised $2000 for cancer research. While Alex tragically passed away at the age of 8, her legacy continues every day; ALSF has raised over 200 million dollars for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

You'll see other impactful nonprofits and hospitals on the list too, all with a shared goal of ultimately finding a cure for childhood cancer. And if a couple thousand dollars from a lemonade stand can become a couple hundred million dollars, you can bet you can make a difference too.

1. Magna-Tiles For A Cause Hope Catcher Luminary CreateOn | $29.99 see on create-on Magna-Tiles are great for kids of all ages, and this set blends fun with a good cause. The "Hope Catcher" works as nightlight (when used with a puck light or electric candle) or a keepsake box for special notes and words of encouragement. It was designed with the goal of keeping young cancer patients creatively busy, though all kids can enjoy it. 20% of proceeds are donated to The Dragonfly Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting families during and after cancer treatment.

2. An Elephant Bracelet Childhood Cancer Awareness Bangle Bracelet Luca + Dani | $34 see on Luca + Dani Designed to lend strength to mothers fighting alongside their children, the bestselling Mama Elephant bracelet has a “Go Gold” ribbon charm (gold ribbons are the symbol for pediatric cancer) hanging next to a mother and child elephant duo. $5 from the sale of each of these special bracelets is donated to ALSF.

3. A Wonder Woman Beanie Wonder Woman™ Black Pom Beanie Love Your Melon | $55 One Size see on love your melon This cozy and chic winter hat comes from company, Love Your Melon, who donates 50% of net profit to, "nonprofit organizations around the world that lead the fight against pediatric cancer," per their website. You'll feel fierce wearing the Wonder Woman logo on your head, and your ears will be toasty on cold winter days.

4. A Lemony Face Mask MODOMasks Alex's Lemonade Stand Mask Etsy | $8 SEE ON ETSY Face masks are the accessory of the season so it makes sense to buy one that supports a crucial cause. For each one purchased, one mask plus $1 will be donated to ALSF. The organization will redistribute the mask to children and families living with cancer.

5. A Cozy Cowl Neck “Positive Vibes Only” Cowl Neck Happy Crates | $46.99 Available In Sizes XS-3XL see on happy crates I'm partial to the not-quite-turtleneck look, so I was immediately drawn to this super soft cowl neck shirt that features on the back a giraffe named Darren who, quite literally, "stands tall" for pediatric cancer. $10 from every piece of their "Gold Ribbon" collection will be donated to ALSF, just look for the ribbon symbol when you shop.

6. A Phone Case Modern Pretzels & Lemons Phone Case Auntie Anne's | $26 see on auntie anne's I can't pass an Auntie Anne's without stopping for pretzel bites (they taste as good as they smell, for the record) but their partnership with ALSF makes me want to support the brand even more. All profits from their collaboration with ALSF (think shirts, totes, and phone cases in tons of sizes) will be donated to the cause. Plus from Sept. 1-30 you can donate to ALSF at participating Auntie Anne’s stores, or by ordering through the Pretzel Perks App. App users who make a donation will get a BOGO offer next time they're at the store.

7. A Cheerful Pop Socket Poptivism Lemon Tree PopSockets | $15 see on popsockets When life hands you lemons.... use them to avoid dropping your phone? PopSockets makes those handy buttons you put on the back of your phone, and 50% of this sale supports ALSF. There are nine cute designs to choose from too.

8. Cozy Socks Black & Yellow Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Socks Circle Socks | $10 One Size see on circle socks You can never have too many socks, especially when they support a good cause. For every pair sold, Circle Socks donates $2 directly to ALSF. You might as well stock up on several pairs because you know at least one will disappear in the dryer.

9. Fresh Baked Cookies One Dozen Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies For Kids Cancer | $29.99 see on cookies for kids cancer Fresh baked cookies that are delivered directly to your door and 100% of the profits go toward funding pediatric cancer research? Yes, please. These can be purchased in quantities of one dozen, three dozen, or a pack of 144, and there are a few delicious flavors to choose from including classic chocolate chip and lemon sugar.

10. A Mini Backpack Mini Backpack Red Purse St. Jude's Gift Shop | $30 see on st. jude's This burgundy backpack measures 18 inches high, so it's perfect for quick errands or days where you want to keep it light. It has two external water bottle holders, and it's finished with the the St. Jude child graphic. All proceeds go toward St. Jude, a children's hospital in Nashville which specializes in cancer research and treatment.

11. A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Make-A-Wish | $20.92 see on make-a-wish Now you can rock out in the shower for a good cause. This waterproof bluetooth speaker also pairs with a cellphone so you can use it to answer calls from up to 30 feet away. Plus, according to their website, between 35% and 50% of each purchase from their store goes directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation, an organization that grants the wishes of children with life-threatening conditions, whether that be meeting a celebrity or taking a special trip (or anything in between).

12. A Coffee Tumbler Together 10 oz. White Tumbler St. Jude's Gift Shop | $16 see on St. Jude's Keep iced coffee cold and your green tea hot with this 10 ounce glossy tumbler. It features artwork created by a St. Jude's patient, and all proceeds (after all related expenses are taken care of, like materials and packaging) go directly back to leading pediatric cancer hospital St. Jude.

13. An Athletic Headband Headband Go4TheGoal | $10 see on go4goal Keep the hair out of your eyes while supporting a great cause. Go4TheGoal is a nonprofit organization working hard to improve the lives of families and children living with cancer. They provide financial support, fund pediatric cancer research, and also grant wishes to kids. Proceeds go toward supporting kids across the country who are fighting cancer.

14. A Retro Tee FosteringHopeDesigns Go Gold Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Shirt | $22 Available In Sizes S-L see on etsy This shirt takes cues from the iconic Friends opening credits, and it's slightly heathered and super soft for a broken-in feel. Etsy seller, FosteringHopeDesigns, is donating 50% of profits to two pediatric cancer causes: St. Jude Research Hospital and Strong Little Souls, an organization which donates care packages to kids with cancer and helps families financially and emotionally.

15. A Mug For A Cause Glory Haus "Love Makes Us Brave" Coffee Mug CURE Childhood Cancer | $15 see on cure childhood cancer I firmly believe you can never have too many mugs, especially when the proceeds go toward charity. This "Love Makes Us Brave" mug has enough room to hold a big cup of coffee, and you'll feel good knowing you've help fund CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit organization that funds research (they donate more than $4 million each year) while also directly supporting affected families.