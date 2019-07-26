I am a die hard Kit Kat fanatic. It's one of the candies I give away every Halloween, it's always in my kids' stocking at Christmas, and there is always a package or two in my freezer. When seasonal flavors are released, like Hershey's pumpkin Kit Kat, I actually have to take a moment to make sure I am spiritually ready for such goodness coming into my life. Once I find my zen, which oddly mirrors a kid hyped up on sugar and caffeine, I practically float to my local Target and purchase several packages. (Along with about $80 of other stuff I didn't know I need, because, Target.)

Available for a limited time only, Hershey's pumpkin pie flavored Kit Kat is the most festive fall candy. Sure, there are Reese's pumpkins, and this year they have Reese's pumpkins with Reese's pieces inside, but they don't hold a candle to my beloved pumpkin pie Kit Kat. The miniature bars are delightfully orange, with a wonderfully autumnal fragrance, and they retail for just $4 per bag. You'll be able to find them nationwide next month for a limited time.

While they are perfect for handing out at Halloween, or as a part of a fall party, these candies are especially good to enjoy as a parent, locked in the bathroom, hiding from the grubby, greedy hands of your children. Your toddler or child cannot possibly appreciate the nutmeg top note of the white chocolate coating in the way it should be appreciated. Nor can they follow the flavors of the subtle pumpkiny interior. But you — you can. You can sit on the bathroom floor with the shower running, with a podcast or maybe some Cardi B playing loudly on your shower speaker, and breathe in the spicy cinnamon finish on these gorgeous chocolates.

I'm not saying that you should eat the whole bag — you're not selfish, and you'll get a stomachache — I'm just saying that you get to eat them first. Alone. Without interruption.

Having eaten several myself last night after the children were asleep, I can tell you that they pair quite well with both sauvignon blanc and a nice decaf black coffee. (I'm not trying to stay up all night.) The only thing that would make the experience perfect would be if Hershey came out with a pumpkin spice Cadbury Creme Egg. That way, I could reach the truly next level of gluttony by using the pumpkin flavored Kit Kat to scoop into the Cadbury creme like a toast point into a soft boiled egg.

This is the stuff of my dreams, Hershey. Please make it happen for next year.

The people at Hershey know what's up when it comes to fall candy, which is why each fall they come out with new and exciting products for all of us to buy and try. This year, they have the Reese Pumpkin with Reese Pieces, the Pumpkin Kit Kat, and a variety of fun-sized candy bars in glow-in-the-dark wrappers, designed with the little hands of trick-or-treaters in mind.

I understand that Hershey's pumpkin flavored Kit Kats might be divisive, as for some reason there are people in this world who don't understand the purity and goodness that is all things pumpkin spiced, but it is the precise level of basic that I am, and I embrace it. These are getting blended into milkshakes, lined up around cheesecake crusts, topping off cupcakes, and baked into my cookies. I plan on determining every conceivable way to enjoy these spicy confections, and I cannot imagine why the rest of the world would not join in and do the same.