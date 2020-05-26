We could all use a little more baby Archie in our lives these days, including his great-grandmother, of course. In celebration of her 94th birthday, the little tot reportedly spent some time video chatting with her and during that chat, Queen Elizabeth apparently commented on Archie's growing red hair and how he takes after his dad Prince Harry in that respect.

Despite the ongoing need for social distancing, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and little Archie have been making an effort to stay in touch with loved ones. Back in April, the whole family got on Zoom with the Queen to check in and celebrate her birthday from afar. During that conversation, the Queen "is said to have noted that Archie has his father’s red hair," according to the The Sunday Times. Prince Harry's red hair is a signature look for the royal, so it only makes sense to compare Archie's tiny crimson locks with those of his father. But still, how sweet.

Archie, too, recently celebrated a birthday. Markle and Prince Harry celebrated his first birthday by releasing a sweet video of him and Markle reading together, which also provided one of the first looks the public has seen of Archie in a while. And in the video, it's clear that Archie's hair is definitely more on the red side.

And the Queen's birthday isn't the only occasion the family has celebrated through video chat. On Archie's birthday earlier this month, the family reportedly had a strawberries and cream cake, decorated the house, and video chatted some more. "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day," a source told People. Archie's besties, the family dogs — a beagle and a black lab — also got in on the fun.

Keeping in touch with family from afar is a struggle many people are facing, but thankfully video chat has enabled us all to keep in touch. And even the Queen apparently appreciates a good Zoom call and doesn't have to miss seeing her great-grandson grow up.