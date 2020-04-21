April 21 marks the Queen's 94th year on Earth and to celebrate the happy occasion, the royal family shared a throwback video of Queen Elizabeth, featuring some heartwarming private footage of her as a little girl.

"Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday," Buckingham Palace wrote alongside a sweet video on Twitter. "In this private footage from [Royal Collection Trust], we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret."

The throwback video, which is just over one minute long, shows a very young Princess Elizabeth being pushed in her pram by her mother and pulling a toy horse and buggy behind her on a string. The little princess then takes over her own pram to push it around herself, because even as a little girl she looked like she knew how to take charge. A young Queen Elizabeth is also seen playing with her younger sister, Princess Margaret — dancing around on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and posing with their dogs.

It's rare to see such casual, carefree footage of the famously private Queen. Almost like our own real life version of The Crown.

Since Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, her life has gone through some incredible and surprising transitions. Her father was second in line to the throne and she was third in line as the oldest child of Prince Albert and Princess Elizabeth. She was not expected to ascend to the throne, but of course all of that changed when her uncle Prince Edward abdicated the throne to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson. Her father became King George VI and she eventually became Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, making her the longest reigning monarch at 47 years and counting.

And because she's the Queen, her birthday is typically celebrated publicly, including a formal gun salute. This year, however, the Queen's birthday celebrations were a little different due to the ongoing pandemic and shelter at home measures. So this year, the Queen celebrated turning 94 at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip and has reportedly asked to halt all formal celebrations this year as she felt it would be inappropriate, considering the circumstances, according to NBC News. Instead of flying flags and gun salutes, this sweet video from Queen Elizabeth's childhood is a nice reminder of simpler times.