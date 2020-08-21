Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant With Baby #2

Sounds like congratulations are in order! According to multiple reports, Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her second child and this is the most fetch news I've heard all day.

While Romper's request for comment from McAdams' rep regarding reports about her pregnancy was not immediately returned, the Mean Girls actress was apparently seen out and about in Los Angeles recently sporting a face mask like a truly responsible celebrity as well as a baby bump, as People reported.

The notoriously private actress is already a mom to a 2-year-old little boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden, but she has not shared his name or too many details about her son. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that McAdams showed up on the streets of Los Angeles just casually being pregnant without sharing an official announcement or anything.

Neither she nor Linden, a screenwriter known for his work on We Are Marshall, have confirmed the reports of her second pregnancy. However, it's probably safe to say she is pretty excited about becoming a mom for the second time, judging from her 2019 interview with The Sunday Times when she enthused, "[People say] your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood]." Fortunately, it sounds like she didn't have to wait too long to be a mom the second time around.

While McAdams might be super private about her home life, she was open about one aspect of parenting: pumping milk. In a December 2018 photo shoot with the magazine Girls. Girls, Girls, she paired slicked back hair with Versace and oh yes, a breast pump, and the photo was instantly iconic. As photographer Claire Rothstein, who took the photo, wrote in an Instagram post, McAdams "was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding." Rothstein also noted that McAdams wanted the photo to include her breast pump, and this is why we love her.

Now that it looks as though the actress is pregnant again, what are the odds her fans might see another amazing photo shoot? Probably a lot more likely than the odds of seeing her baby when they arrive.