Rachel McAdams Wore A Breast Pump In A Photo Shoot & It Was A Total Boss Mom Move

Actress Rachel McAdams isn't the kind of mom you'll find sharing photos of her infant son on social media — in fact, she still hasn't revealed his name publicly — but that doesn't mean she isn't still totally owning motherhood. In a recent interview, McAdams opened up about how much she was loving being a first-time mom, and now, she's also proving that not even her high-fashion work obligations can get in the way of her son's needs. The actress recently posed in Versace and diamonds for a magazine cover shoot, and in it, Rachel McAdams wore a breast pump, according to Who What Wear, because while she may be a glamorous celebrity, she's also a regular nursing mom.

Though the resulting image feels like a completely badass tribute to breastfeeding, editor and photographer Claire Rothstein shared in an Instagram post Tuesday that, actually, they weren't necessarily originally looking to make a statement. Though the photo definitely offers up a powerful message, it really just came about because McAdams had to take pumping breaks during the shoot like any other breastfeeding mom would.

Rothstein explained that, during the shoot, six-months-postpartum McAdams took breaks from posing in designer clothes and jewelry to attach herself to her hands-free breast pump (specifically the $29 Brauxiliary Band in Black, according to Who What Wear), and in her Instagram post, she wrote that it ended up turning into one seriously incredibly photo. She said,

We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was [McAdams'] which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of.

Rothstein added that, in addition to just being a really amazing and "f*cking major" photograph, she wanted to share the image because "if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great."

Of course, McAdams also posed for a number of non-breast-pump-related photos, and in them, she looked typically gorgeous. But the impromptu shot was definitely the one that had people talking the most, with many commenting on how empowering it felt to see such an unabashedly glam take on something that doesn't normally feel that way.

In the comments section, one user wrote, "Thank you for sharing! Women are amazing," while another called the shot "Pumping Inspo of the day." And while one user praised Rothstein for the pic, writing, "Thank you for normalizing and glamorizing natural!" others also lauded McAdams, with one noting, "She's so amazing, for her to be THIS amazing doesn't surprise me one bit!! Fantastic!!"

As iconic a moment at this shot proved to be, though it actually isn't the first time breast pumps have had a high-fashion moment. In September, for example, model Valeria Garcia walked the runway at London Fashion Week while wearing the hands-free Elvie breast pump in her black lace bra, and it was *quite* the moment. And in July, model Mara Martin also made headlines for walking the runway for Sports Illustrated while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter, which was pretty incredible.

Of course, for most of us, breastfeeding and pumping isn't exactly the world's most glamorous experience, yet that's also why it matters so much that people like McAdams are willing to show it off. When you're attached to a breast pump six months out from giving birth, it can be hard to relate to glossy magazine images of celeb moms. But behind the makeup and designer clothes, it's clear McAdams also totally knows the reality of nursing and pumping, and it's a hugely encouraging reminder that not only is it totally normal, it's something we can all be proud of, too.

