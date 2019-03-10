Rachel Platten is soaking in all that motherhood has to offer after welcoming daughter Violet Skye Lazan in late January. And, recently, Rachel Platten shared the sweetest moment with her baby girl, after she played "You Belong" for her for the first time since her birth, according to an Instagram post from the singer. The song, written for Lazan, according to Scary Mommy, was well-received by the infant, according to her famous mom.

Platten, 37, posted a picture of herself kissing her little one, gushing about the adorable incident. The singer revealed in her Instagram caption that she hadn't played the song for her daughter since she was in her belly, adding that Lazan "coo'd and smiled lopsidedly" as the song played. Witnessing her daughter's reaction helped her see "how full and amazing life is now."

"When something good used to happen it was like it existed in a bubble until the bad thing took me down to the next low and up and down on the waves I'd go. But now — something good happens and then i remember — Oh and ALSOOOO I HAVE THIS AMAZING LOVE that is unlike anything and the good gets that much bigger and fuller and happier and the lows can't go so deep," Platten wrote. "Does that make sense or do i full have [baby] brain. Anyway 'y'all she smells real good' is another caption i could have gone with."

The "Fight Song" singer has been open with fans about motherhood, sharing many updates on Instagram. Days after she and Kevin Lazan welcomed their daughter into the world, Platten gushed about the "massive love" she was overcome with following Violet's birth. She posted a picture of herself cuddling her newborn baby close, along with details about her birth. Platten said her daughter was "Born delicious & cuddly" on the morning of Jan. 26. At the time, she noted that she was struggling to find the right words to express exactly how she was feeling about motherhood, noting that she was "sure the words will come soon."

"Introducing Violet Skye Lazan," she wrote. "Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water."

Platten also sent a huge thank you to fans who supported her all through her pregnancy. She said that she "fumbled" through it, and was in disbelief that she was officially "a mom."

"Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I'm a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach," she concluded.

Platten first announced that she and Kevin were expecting in July 2018 on Instagram, calling it her "most vulnerable" announcement yet according to E! Online. She revealed the gender of her baby months later, in October. Platten said on Instagram that she was shocked to be sharing the news, and was experiencing both "total bliss and yet all this fear."

"I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart. The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby," she said.

Despite all her fears, Platten has been traversing motherhood like a pro, embracing both the highs and lows and keeping it totally real. Good luck listening to "You Belong" without crying after reading her latest Instagram caption — and thinking about how Platten and her baby girl can now listen to it together.