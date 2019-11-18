Rachel Zoe x Janie & Jack Party Collection Gives Back In A Big Way

Metallics, sparkle, and animal prints are popular trends for both haute couture party fashion and children's clothing. The Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection has combined the two, releasing 38 pieces of children's fashion and accessories that will make you want to throw a disco party. You'll find gold maxi dresses, metallic pants and jumpsuits, faux fur wristlets, velveteen and wool tuxedo suits, fedoras, and turbans in sizes 12 months to 12 years, and with prices ranging from $18 to $169. The pieces will be online and in select NYC, LA, and Miami stores starting November 18.

While the collection sounds much more glam than the usual outfits you might dress your 2-year-old in — it is a party collection, after all — Zoe is still thinking of kids in her designs. "As a mother, I have learned that designing for children is all about comfort," the stylist and designer tells Romper in an email interview. "My boys instantly take off anything that feels itchy or clingy, so selecting fabrics that are comfortable and soft are key when designing for children. The process is similar when designing for adults," she says, referring to her namesake ready-to-wear line.

Courtesy Janie & Jack

Equally important to Zoe as a mother and designer is versatility. "I always want my customers, whether adult or child, to incorporate the pieces into their own wardrobes to build multiple looks that take them from day to night," she says. The faux cropped jacket ($85), for example works for almost every occasion, formal or casual. Zoe recommends throwing it on over a holiday dress or wearing it over a sweater and jeans or leggings. And if you never pictured yourself as a fedora-purchasing ($32) mom, Zoe's styling tip might change your mind: "It’s so cute paired with the velveteen suit and equally as adorable with a casual look like a t-shirt and jeans."

Courtesy Janie & Jack Courtesy Janie & Jack

Parents and kids will also be pleasantly surprised to find some unexpected pieces, like suits for girls. Sure, elements of glamour will always be part of her brand's DNA, Zoe says, but designing tuxedos ($79/jacket, $49/skirt or pants) for little girls was especially gratifying. "I am known for statement suiting in my ready-to-wear line, and to be able to translate that for young girls was beyond fun for me to design."

Courtesy Janie & Jack Courtesy Janie & Jack Courtesy Janie & Jack

The clothing and accessories may have been inspired by the festive holiday season, but the looks can last all year long. And you can feel extra good about your purchases: Both Zoe and Janie and Jack are board members for the non-profit Baby2Baby, so 100% net proceeds from this collection will benefit the organization. A sparkly holiday outfit that makes another child's holiday a little bit brighter? That's enough glam for all of us.

Baby2Baby will receive (I) 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the Rachel Zoe X Janie and Jack Party Collection and (II) 100% of donations collected at checkout at janieandjack.com and at Janie and Jack stores in the U.S. from Nov. 18, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019. In the event that the combination of (I) and (II) is less than US$250,000, Janie and Jack will donate the difference. Baby2Baby: 55830 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA, CA 90016 (323) 933-2229