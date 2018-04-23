The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middelton, and Prince William welcomed their third child (and second son) into this world early Monday morning and people couldn't be more excited for the news. As is the tradition when a royal baby is born, the couple took to the steps in front of St. Mary's Hospital to present their son to the world. Naturally, Middleton was wearing a gorgeous dress for the event and there were tons of reactions to Kate Middleton's dress all over Twitter, which only further proves how much she is beloved.

The new royal baby was born at 6 a.m. ET in the Lindo Wing of the hospital and the news was announced in a statement shortly after. As always, an official announcement was also posted on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingam Palace with more details about the birth. However, the name of the new baby has yet to be revealed, though I'm sure it's only a matter of time now.

According to People, Prince George was at school at the time of his brother's birth while Princess Charlotte was at home at Kensington Palace. Once all of the kids were gathered, Middleton and Prince William brought their newborn son to the stairs of the hospital for his first official photo opp, which allowed the Duchess to step out for the first time since giving birth.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate's dress was a gorgeous red color (in perhaps a subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana) and it's no surprise that she looked absolutely beautiful. Of course, comparisons have already been made to her dresses from when she gave birth to Prince George (a blue dress with white polka dots) and Princess Charlotte (a yellow floral dress). Though most will probably agree that the outfit she wears doesn't really matter — only that both she and her baby are healthy.

Following the reveal of their new son, the happy family then returned home to Kensington Palace so Kate could recuperate and rest, alongside her family.

While Kate's dress is unsurprisingly a big part of the conversation, something else that's caught people's attention with the birth of the newest royal, is the fact that this is the first time the birth of a boy will not cause his elder sister to be bumped in line for succession. Prior to Prince George's birth in 2011, it was English law that any older sisters in the royal family would be bumped down a spot in line to the throne with the birth of a younger boy. However, that legislation was changed with the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, and now the line to the throne is determined by birth order, regardless of gender. Thus, Princess Charlotte will remain fourth in line to the throne.

The birth of Kate's son comes only a day after it was announced that Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband James Matthews, though the reports haven't been confirmed. No doubt she will soon make her way over to Kensington Palace to meet her new nephew and congratulate her sister on another healthy baby.

Also probably making their way over to Kensington Palace is Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle. The pair made a public appearance shortly after Kate gave birth to attend a memorial service to commemorate the anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence, a black British man killed in a racially charged shooting 25 years ago. After such a heavy morning, it will be good for the Prince and Meghan to have something to celebrate later on in the day. Of course, Queen Elizabeth will also probably be preparing to meet her latest great-grandchild as well.

Suffice to say, today is definitely cause for celebration, regardless of what anyone is wearing.

