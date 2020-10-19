Selecting trick-or-treating attire with my kids is one of my favorite parts of the Halloween season. But as adorable as they look decked out in witches' hats and wrapped up like mummies, some years call for a less traditional costume choice. These real-life heroes to dress up as for Halloween can rival Batman and Superman any day of the week.

In 2020, there has been no shortage of heroic acts by everyday people. Grocery store workers pulled overnight shifts throughout the pandemic to make sure store shelves stayed stocked despite shocking amounts of panic-buying, doctors and nurses risked their own health while sweating through head-to-toe PPE to care for the sick, and teachers re-worked the entire education system to keep kids learning from home. Celebrating these miracle workers this Halloween season is just one small way to show your gratitude for all their endless sacrifices.

The future is planted firmly in the hands of our children, so letting them emulate these real-life heroes — whether with a Halloween costume or even during their everyday lives — can serve to set them on a clear path to become wonderful, world-changing adults. Let these ideas inspire you and your kids this Halloween season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Doctor Without doctors leading the way, there is literally no way that anyone could have even tried to battle COVID-19. Sure, doctors save lives on a regular basis, but their bravery and selflessness throughout the pandemic absolutely deserves to be celebrated. Bonus: There's already a mask included with this adorable doctor costume from Melissa and Doug. Doctor Costume Set Melissa & Doug | $30 Sized for children 3-6 years SEE ON MELISSA & DOUG

8. Firefighter With wildfires still raging across the west, now is the perfect time to honor the courage of the firefighters battling those blazes, as well as the ones who work day in and day out to keep everyone throughout the entire country safe. This kids firefighter costume is just perfect for Halloween. Kids Los Angeles Fire Fighter Costume - Tan Aeromax | $60 $50 Kids sizes 4/6 and 6/8 available SEE ON THE PUBLIC SAFETY STORE

9. Garbage Collector If the pandemic has done anything, it has highlighted just how important essential workers are to keeping our everyday lives on track. One type of essential worker that received so much love this year is the sanitation worker. If your kids marveled at watching the garbage collectors roll up every day during quarantine, this is the perfect Halloween costume for them. Hefty Halloween Costume hefty | $6 Sized for 2-4 year olds SEE ON HEFTY

12. Scientist Throughout the entire pandemic, you've heard it a million times — trust the scientists. After leaning hard on these brilliant scientific minds for months on end to guide us through a seemingly never-ending health crisis, it's time to show them some love in the form of adorable Halloween costumes on my kiddos. Scientist Role Play Set Melissa & Doug | $0 Sized for ages 5 and up. Lab coat, goggles, name tag, and various tools included. SEE ON MELISSA AND DOUG

13. UPS Driver When stores were shuttered throughout the pandemic, the entire country depended on delivery drivers to drop online orders at the front door. The anticipation my kids felt waiting for the UPS driver to bring packages filled with school supplies rivaled most Christmas mornings. This UPS driver costume is a simple way to honor the real-life heroes that have kept the world turning despite store closures. Toddler Boys UPS Driver Costume Party City | $25 Toddler sizes 3-4T and 4T-6 available SEE ON PARTY CITY