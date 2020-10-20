With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against traditional trick-or-treating due to COVID-19, Halloween stands to look more than a bit different this year. But thanks to a clever contraption created by one of America's favorite candies, costume-clad children may still be able to yell "trick or treat" in front of Reese's new robotic trick-or-treat door.

"This Halloween is unlike any other," Allen Dark, Reese's senior brand manager, said in a statement. "So we've upped the ante on creativity as a result. A robotic Reese's dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!"

As a long-time Reese's fan, I agree: a robotic door capable of dispensing Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is exactly what the world needs, pandemic or not. And I'm not alone in my love for Reese's. A 2019 Monmouth University poll ranking eight top-selling candies found that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were Americans' top choice. More than 36% of Americans reported Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to be their favorite Halloween candy. By comparison, Snickers, the second favorite treat was favored by just 18% of Americans.

Trick-or-treating at Reese's robotic door, which is operated via remote control, is not only easy, but contactless. That means that like this Ohio dad's candy chute and this Detroit dad's zip line candy delivery system, it's a safe socially distanced alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. According to the company, all you need to do is say, "trick or treat" while standing in front of the door (wearing your best costume, of course) and it will dispense your treat.

But here's what makes Reese's robotic door really special: It doles out king-sized treats via a retractable shelf that comes through the door's mail slot. Yes, you read that right. Trick-or-treat at Reese's robotic door and you'll walk away not with bite-sized or even full-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but with a king-sized version. "Because why not?" the candy company said of its move to give away super-sized treats.

So how can fans get the door to visit their neighborhood? Reese's has asked fans to visit their Instagram page and comment where they'd like the Reese's door to go using the hashtag #ReesesDoor. Excuse me while I put in a vote for my own neighborhood...

