Ricky Martin Welcomes Fourth Child With Husband Jwan Yosef — PHOTO

Another day, another adorable baby born to celebrity parents. Ricky Martin has welcomed his fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef, and the baby's first pic is incredibly cute. Making matters even sweeter? Martin also revealed the newborn's sex and name in the announcement shared Tuesday.

Martin first announced the impending arrival of his fourth child in September, sharing the happy news in a speech at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C., slipping in the reveal after thanking Yosef, his 10-year-old twin boys, then 8-month-old daughter for their support. "And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant," he concluded. "We are waiting. I love big families." Aww.

Well, it looks like Martin and Yosef's family has officially expanded because the singer took to Instagram to share a pic of them holding their new baby ... boy! Yep, the parents now have three boys and one girl.

Martin wrote the caption in Spanish, which translates to "our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," according to E! News.

Of course, many well-wishers took to the post's comments section to congratulate the dads on their new addition.

"OH MY GOODNESS! FOUR!" one person penned. "You are amazing! Welcome beautiful Renn!"

Someone else said: "Handsome widdle man!"

"Hottest dads on earth holding a future rockstar artist," a fan commented. "Congrats boys!!!!"

One supporter said: "Blessings and more blessing to the whole fam."

Swinging back to Renn's name, it's unisex and peaked in popularity among U.S. parents in 2018, according to Baby Center. It's of French origin and translates to "reborn", or "little prosperous one," according to Nameberry. And in my humble opinion, I think it's lovely. But maybe I'm biased toward names that end in hard consonants.

Either way, I think it's safe to say Renn will grow up surrounded by a lot of love. He already has two big brothers (Valentino and Matteo) — who Martin welcomed via surrogate in 2008 — and a sweet sister named Lucia, who he and Yosef also welcomed through surrogacy.

Then there's little Renn's dads, who are the best parents ever. “First and foremost, I am a father," Martin told Hola! magazine on the topic of fatherhood back in September 2017. "My role as a father is one that I’m obsessed with. Every decision I make in my career or in my personal life is based on the well-being of my kids.”

