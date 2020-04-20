Theme parks across the globe may be closed, but that doesn't mean families can't still experience a little Disney magic. In fact, there are a number of attractions from the "happiest place on Earth" that kids can enjoy from the safety of their homes. You can even ride "It's a Small World" at Disney virtually.

"It's a Small World" has been a staple at Disney parks dating back to 1966 and as of April 6, the official Disney Parks YouTube channel has made the classic ride available to ride virtually. The "It's a Small World" ride-through video, which is just under three minutes, is a pretty cool experience that will keep the kiddos entertained while parents have a chance to catch their breath.

If you've never ridden "It's a Small World" before, here's what your family can expect. Riders float along on a slow-moving boat as animatronic dolls — donned in authentic clothing — sing and dance in elaborate backdrops from across the globe. As they're doing so, an accompanying "It's a Small World" song plays in various languages. Keep your eyes peeled, though, because plenty of Disney characters pop up along the way, too.

Once you've exhausted "It's A Small World," there are plenty more virtual Disney rides to enjoy. For instance, families can virtually ride a couple of Frozen-themed attractions. Hop on a (virtual) Nordic boat and take a tour of Arendelle via "Frozen Ever After," which is located at Walt Disney World's Epcot Center. It's a fairly chill boat ride, although it does have some forward and backward falls down short waterfalls and comes with a warning about getting wet. But since you'll be experiencing it from the comfort of your couch, you won't have to worry about that at all.

And hey, while you're at it, why not get the Disney experience by watching a virtual parade? A virtual version of Disney's all-new "Magic Happens" parade became available on YouTube on March 29. The parade includes dazzling floats, as well as elaborate costumes and dances, all featuring beloved favorite Disney characters. Not only is there Mickey, Goofy, Donald, and the gang, but parade-goers can also spot characters from Moana, Coco, Frozen 2, Sleeping Beauty, and more.

You can top it all off by whipping up some your favorite Disney Parks food treats, like a grilled cheese sandwich or these delectable churro bites. All you need is pair of Mickey Mouse ears, and you've got yourself a seriously immersive virtual Disney experience fit for quarantine. Even better? It's completely free!