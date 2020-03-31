From California to Shanghai, Disney theme parks are closed for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the geniuses at Disney are finding ways to connect kids with the Happiest Place on Earth during this difficult time. For example, you can enjoy a virtual viewing of Disneyland's newest parade, "Magic Happens" and bring the excitement of the famous event to your home.

"We know Disney fans are searching for ways to bring magic and joy into their everyday lives and we’ve loved seeing some of you recreate your favorite Disney Parks experiences in your very own living rooms!" Michael Ramirez, public relations director for Disneyland Resort wrote in a recent blog post. "In fact, you’ve inspired us to share #DisneyMagicMoments for you and your family, to enjoy at home."

On March 29, Disneyland released a "special virtual viewing of the all-new 'Magic Happens' parade" on YouTube. "This daytime spectacular celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories," Ramirez said. "We hope you’ll gather with family at home to watch this stunning moment of magic."

The parade is around eight minutes long and features elaborate floats inspired by some of the most beloved films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Mickey Mouse, Moana, as well as Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Disney Parks on YouTube

Floats from the movies The Sword In The Stone, Moana, Frozen 2, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Disney and Pixar's Coco were created as "pieces of moving art," according to Disney, and are considerably less traditional than some of the older floats. "The stories seen in 'Magic Happens' are rooted in iconic Disney lore, but the soundtrack, costume design and choreography are heavily influenced by today’s contemporary designers," Ramirez wrote.

The "Magic Happens" parade debuted at Disneyland in Anaheim, California back in February and was only able to run for two weeks before the park closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Of course, the closure of both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida mean kids can't visit either park, but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy some virtual park fun. Not only through the "Magic Happens" parade, but they can also virtually climb aboard 12 of the most popular rides, no long waiting in long lines involved, via ride-through videos on YouTube.

