In the wake of U.S. health officials alerting schools and workplaces to prepare for a possible outbreak of COVID-19, the question of whether or not coronavirus outbreaks will impact Disney parks is a natural one especially as spring break approaches. After all, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, California are visited by millions of tourists from around the world every year.

While resorts in the United States remain open, two Disney resorts have been closed indefinitely — Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland — due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Orange County Register reported. Tokyo Disney Resort has asked any potential guests who might be sick to avoid visiting the park for the time being, as a precautionary measure to "stop the spread of the new coronavirus," and park cast members began wearing face masks last month.

On Wednesday, a Disney World spokesperson told the Miami Herald that some employees who had recently visited Italy, where there was a recent spike in new cases, were asked to stay home as a precautionary measure. The spokesperson noted that the employees were not showing typical coronavirus symptoms, like coughing, fever, or shortness of breath.

While Walt Disney World and Disneyland in the United States remain open and have not issued an advisory like in Tokyo, some parents have expressed hesitation about visiting the theme parks. "Was gonna take my daughter to Disney for her birthday but the way this [coronavirus] sh*t going yeahhhh no thanks," one parent wrote on Twitter. "I wonder whether my kids still can go to Disney in five weeks if that [coronavirus] spreads so fast," another tweeted last month.

While health officials for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) caution that "there is a lot of uncertainty" during an outbreak with a new virus, it may be worth noting that Disney parks did not close during the 2003 SARS epidemic, according to The Los Angeles Times, which could indicate that they will remain open during the coronavirus outbreak as well. Romper's requests for comment from Disney World and Disneyland on whether the parks are taking any special precaution were not immediately returned.

As of Feb. 26, data from the CDC shows there have been a total of 14 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States. Earlier this week, CDC health officials urged schools and workplaces across the country to have contingency plans in place if the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

"Some community level interventions that may be most effective in reducing the spread of a new virus like school closures are also the most likely to be associated with unwanted consequences and further disruptions," the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier told reporters at a press briefing. "Secondary consequences of some of these measures might include missed work and loss of income. I understand this whole situation may seem overwhelming and that disruption to everyday life may be severe, but these are things that people need to start thinking about now."

Whether you are visiting a Disney theme park for spring break or not, the World Health Organization recommends that your best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands with soap and water frequently, keep a one meter distance from people who are coughing or sneezing, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as well as staying informed on the latest developments.