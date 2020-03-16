Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and more might be taking some time off during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as Disney World and Disneyland are closed for at least a few weeks, but you can still experience some of that magic while everyone is cooped up at home. With a quick visit to YouTube, you and your kids can be momentarily transported to Orlando.

Thanks to a very handy tip Rich Juzwiak wrote for Jezebel, there are loads of ride-throughs videos on YouTube from park-goers who've documented themselves going down attractions like Space Mountain and Slinky Dog Dash. And, hey, beyond just watching the videos, you can take it up a notch with inspiration from the creative dad who put his daughter in a laundry basket for the rollercoaster ride of her life.

Below is a list of some rides you can enjoy virtually as we all practice some very important social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Fun Family Florida on YouTube

In response to the ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, Disney parks in the United States announced plans to close last week. According to Disney, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure closed on March 14, while Walt Disney World closed on March 15. Both will remain closed until the end of the month and Disney said they "will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

Though Disney has not said otherwise, it's possible that the park closures could last longer. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guidance recommending against gatherings of 50 people or more for at least eight weeks to help reduce the spread of the virus. So, with that said, it may a while before the Happiest Place On Earth opens its doors once again. In the meantime, try a recipe for a homemade Dole Whip and take a few virtual rides to help pass the time.

