Keeping up with the many Kardashians is a guilty pleasure for a lot of us, but especially so during the holidays. And although the many stars of E!'s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians are open with fans about their lives on social media, Rob Kardashian has been staying out of the spotlight as of late. So when Rob Kardashian shared a Christmas photo of his daughter, Dream, it was a rare and incredibly sweet treat for KUWTK fans to see.

For Kardashian fans, this might have been one of the best Christmas presents they could have received from the supersized family — and I mean that. On Christmas Day, the whole entire Kardashian family came together to celebrate one of their favorite holidays, according to People, including Rob and his 2-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. So of course, the family members had to document this. Khloé Kardashian was on hand to take snapshots and videos of their Christmas morning together, according to People, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

Although that Instagram Story from Christmas day (that features Rob and Dream) has now been deleted (so sad), Rob did share a photo of his daughter to Twitter on the same day, which is just as good as spotting him hanging out with his family members. "Best feeling in the world seeing my baby Happy," Rob captioned the photo.

Rob doesn't have an Instagram account and he no longer makes frequent appearances on KUWTK, according to Cosmopolitan, so sharing this photo of his daughter on Christmas via Twitter was a much welcomed update from him.

And fans seemed to agree, taking to Twitter to comment on how cute his little girl is.

While Rob tends to keep his life more private than the rest of his family, he and his daughter still attend his family's many festivities. For instance, this year, the annual Kardashian Christmas card featured all of the Kardashian grandchildren, including Dream, who can be seen hanging around the neck of her cousin, Mason.

But some family members were absent from the photo, including mom Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Rob, who were left out of the Christmas card for different reasons. And some people had a problem with Rob's exclusion from the photo, according to Cosmopolitan. One commenter took to Khloé's account to complain about Rob being ignored.

But, like the great big sister she is, Khloé reportedly replied, defending her brother. Khloé said, according to Cosmopolitan: "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king. It is a shame that you can't respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family."

And although fans can't "keep up" with his life, rest assured that Rob is doing just fine. In August, Kris told Us Weekly that her son is taking care of himself away from the public eye, saying:

Rob is good. He's doing better and better. He's working on his health and learning more and more about what it's like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health. I think he's getting better at understanding how that all works, like I do every day.

Needless to say, this Christmas photo of Dream was such a sweet update from Rob.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.