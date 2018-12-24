If you've been Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you probably know that last year's Christmas card caused all the drama. Seriously, it almost tore the entire KarJenner family apart. But the card is a family tradition, so despite last year's turmoil, the family is at it again this year. And the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card doesn't disappoint.

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian released this year's Kardashian Khristmas kard on Instagram. In the photo, many of the KarJenner brood's key players are present, but there are also quite a few family members missing — including Kris herself. There's Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and their babies, plus Dream (but minus Rob). Kendall is also notably absent.

The group opted for a classic (and wintry) all-white look, with a few pops of an off-white champagne tone (plus Khloé golden crown OMG).

In case you need a refresher on the drama of 2017's card, here's how it all went down, as seen on the Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in early August. Kim took the reigns on planning the card, and when she rescheduled the photo shoot to accommodate a business meeting, an annoyed Kourtney repeatedly stated that she didn't really want to do the shoot, and that she would need to leave by 4:00. Kim reached her breaking point, and she went off on Kourtney.

“No one wants you in the f*cking shoot. Get the f*ck out of here and go,” Kim told Kourtney in the scene, over and over. Kris chimed in, and her and Kim both told Kourtney that she was being annoying. "Maybe if you had a f*cking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f*cking business but you don't, so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," Kim added. Kourtney walked out of the room at that point, and Kim told Kris and Khloé that she didn't care if Kourtney skipped the shoot, because she is "the least exciting to look at."

Kourtney was understandably hurt when she heard what Kim said about her. "I’m not here to be mistreated by my f*cking bitch family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that?" she said on the show, according to People. "You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to."

The fight continued between the sisters on Twitter when the episode aired in August, but they ended the argument by assuring fans that they were all good, and that they are each other's ride or dies. Plus, Kourtney made it into the shoot.

Fans wondered if the family would even bother continuing the tradition after all the melodrama of 2017, but the family matriarch Kris revealed in an August 2018 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden that the family was already preparing for this year's card. "How far out do you start thinking about the Christmas card?" Corden asked Kris on the talk show. "Like now," she responded, adding that the family was already in discussions about the card, and that she was already halfway done with her Christmas shopping. That's one well-prepared grandma!

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Even though things look pretty serene and familial in this year's KarJenner Christmas photo, it's safe to say there was probably some drama behind it. As Kim noted in her caption of the shot on Instagram, the shoot was last-minute, so it's just the family members who were able to be there at that time, which is why so many of the main family members seem to be missing.

This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!

Things happen, as anyone who has ever tried to coordinate a big family photo knows very well. Sometimes you just can't find a time or day when every single schedule lines up, particularly when things are so last-minute. But after family members said that the card might not happen at all this year, a partial family shot is better than nothing, particularly for fans who've been waiting to see what the family had in store this year.

