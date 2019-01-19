Rob Kardashian's Pic Of Daughter Dream Proves She's Growing Up Way Too Fast

I think we should all take a moment to remember that Dream Kardashian could well be considered the first of the latest Kardashian/Jenner baby boom. That's right everyone. Before Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago West, before Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster, before Khloé and Tristan Thompson had little True... there was Dream. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna. While she might have started the baby boom, she's not looking like a little baby any more. Rob Kardashian's pic of Dream proves she is growing up way too fast. And also she's definitely a little fashionista in training just like her aunts.

As most of us might remember, Dream Kardashian was born on Nov. 10, 2016. It was a different time then, and most certainly a different Kardashian landscape. Rob was much more visible in those days as the fiance of Blac Chyna and the star of his own reality show Rob & Chyna. In fact, Dream's birth was documented during a special Sunday night episode on E! called Rob & Chyna Baby Special. Things have changed a lot since then. Rob and Chyna are definitely not about to have a television special together since their acrimonious split and custody battle over their daughter. But here's the good news; she seems to be doing just fine, if this happy picture of the sweet little girl is anything to go by.

In the photo Dream Kardashian is smiling and wearing a little white faux fur coat over a white track suit. Her proud father captioned the photo (rather inexplicably) "Bling blaww burr" with a snowflake and a cloud emoji. Fans couldn't get over how adorable Dream has become as a 2-year-old little girl.

Dream has actually been featured quite prominently on several Kardashian Instagram accounts, perhaps most notably on her aunt Kim's. She and her 5-year-old cousin North West recently took on roles as the KKW mogul's makeup assistants, and Dream looked like she was having the time of her life. Super focused on doing Kim's makeup which looked increasingly chaotic... not that she cared and this is exactly why I still love the Kardashians, if I'm being honest.

And of course, Dream Kardashian was heavily featured in the massive Kardashian family Christmas social media onslaught of 2018. As the entire family got together on Christmas morning to open gifts, Khloé managed to catch Rob carrying Dream in his arms. And what a little sweetheart she is clearly turning out to be.

Sometimes I tend to think of Dream Kardashian as the forgotten cousin, the little girl who is just slightly older than the now famous "Kardashian triplets" (Stormi, Chicago, and True) and therefore slightly left out.

But I'm realizing this is my perception alone. That the rest of the family clearly includes little Dream in everything, clearly loves her... and is clearly enjoying watching her grow up from a sweet baby to an even sweeter toddler.

Perhaps most especially her doting dad.