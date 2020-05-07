A new little wizard has arrived! News broke on Thursday that Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint is a dad, welcoming his first child — a baby girl — with his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a representative for the new parents told E! News in a statement on Thursday. "We would ask that you please respect their privacy at this very special time."

It wasn't too long ago when news broke that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were expecting their first child together. A representative for the couple confirmed in April that they were going to be parents, but asked that fans "respect their privacy". This was, of course, a fair request and not entirely surprising as the couple has been notoriously private about their personal lives. Grint's Instagram account is pretty much all business, full of photos from his Apple TV+ show Servant and he hasn't posted since February. Groome has a Twitter account, but you won't find much about her personal life on there either.

So with all that said, it's unlikely we'll know their daughter's name or see a photo of her for quite a while.

Although they haven't shared many details about their new bundle of joy, Grint has made it clear in the past that he is excited about being a dad. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, the actor expressed his desire to start a family. "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he said at the time. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but it's probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

While the new parents haven't confirmed their little one's name, it's probably safe to assume their little girl's name is not Ron but it's sure bet that she's made their lives much more magical.