Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Tweet About His Kids Will Crack You Up

Throughout the years, Ryan Reynolds has become just as well-known for his parenting tweets as he is for his acting roles. Not only does Reynolds serve up consistently funny tweets (seriously, there's rarely a dud), but he never takes a break — even when it's his birthday. Although all of Reynolds' parenting tweets are hits, Ryan Reynolds' birthday tweet about his kids 100 percent takes the cake (see what I did there?).

On Monday, Reynolds took to Twitter to celebrate his 41st birthday. Although most people mark their birthdays with a simple cake or party, Reynolds opted for a more unconventional celebration, which was to share a hilarious tweet about dodging his two kids, James and Ines. Similarly to past tweets from Reynolds, the joke is hysterical and wonderfully sarcastic. Reynolds tweeted:

My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.

OK, I'm going to out on a limb here and say this might be Reynolds best work yet. Like a fine wine, Reynolds' parenting tweets gets better with age.

Of course, this isn't the first time Reynolds has delivered a flawless zinger about his life as a dad. In fact, Reynolds' jokes about his kids have become so popular, that his wife, Blake Lively, had to address it in an interview.

Lively explained, according to She Knows:

When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.

Without Lively's context and an eye for sarcasm, one could see how someone might mistake Reynolds jokes as the real deal, a scenario which is pretty funny to imagine given Reynolds' love of dark humor. One of Reynolds' strengths lies in his ability to juxtapose dark humor with an upbeat topic, like Disneyland, for example.

In January, Reynolds tweeted, according to ET Online:

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.

And in June, Reynolds wrote, according to Vanity Fair:

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die.

All jokes aside, Reynolds is undoubtedly a devoted and adoring dad. Reynolds said of fatherhood, according to HuffPost:

It's the best thing that's happened to me, and I don't take a second of it for granted. I'm also really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can also take time off, and a lot of people can't, so I'm grateful for that.

And as much as Reynolds doesn't want to be the guy who constantly gushes about his kids, he can't help but sing their praises whenever he gets the chance. In February 2016, Reynolds said of his love for James, according to the Daily Mail:

I always laugh because celebrities, you know, you always cringe when you hear them talk about their kids. They literally talk about like, ‘My child is the only one who has ever exited a womb ever!’ And you’re just like well, a lot of people have done this. So you always want to temper it with a bit of self-effacement, but I love it. I truly worship that kid.

Whether or not you're a fan of Reynolds' Twitter jokes, you have to admit he seems to have this whole dad thing on lock. Reynolds is clearly raising his kids with a lot of humor and love, and that's a wonderful thing.

