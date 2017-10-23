Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Tweet About His Kids Will Crack You Up
Throughout the years, Ryan Reynolds has become just as well-known for his parenting tweets as he is for his acting roles. Not only does Reynolds serve up consistently funny tweets (seriously, there's rarely a dud), but he never takes a break — even when it's his birthday. Although all of Reynolds' parenting tweets are hits, Ryan Reynolds' birthday tweet about his kids 100 percent takes the cake (see what I did there?).
On Monday, Reynolds took to Twitter to celebrate his 41st birthday. Although most people mark their birthdays with a simple cake or party, Reynolds opted for a more unconventional celebration, which was to share a hilarious tweet about dodging his two kids, James and Ines. Similarly to past tweets from Reynolds, the joke is hysterical and wonderfully sarcastic. Reynolds tweeted:
OK, I'm going to out on a limb here and say this might be Reynolds best work yet. Like a fine wine, Reynolds' parenting tweets gets better with age.
My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2017
Of course, this isn't the first time Reynolds has delivered a flawless zinger about his life as a dad. In fact, Reynolds' jokes about his kids have become so popular, that his wife, Blake Lively, had to address it in an interview.
Lively explained, according to She Knows:
Without Lively's context and an eye for sarcasm, one could see how someone might mistake Reynolds jokes as the real deal, a scenario which is pretty funny to imagine given Reynolds' love of dark humor. One of Reynolds' strengths lies in his ability to juxtapose dark humor with an upbeat topic, like Disneyland, for example.
In January, Reynolds tweeted, according to ET Online:
Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017
And in June, Reynolds wrote, according to Vanity Fair:
All jokes aside, Reynolds is undoubtedly a devoted and adoring dad. Reynolds said of fatherhood, according to HuffPost:
And as much as Reynolds doesn't want to be the guy who constantly gushes about his kids, he can't help but sing their praises whenever he gets the chance. In February 2016, Reynolds said of his love for James, according to the Daily Mail:
Whether or not you're a fan of Reynolds' Twitter jokes, you have to admit he seems to have this whole dad thing on lock. Reynolds is clearly raising his kids with a lot of humor and love, and that's a wonderful thing.
