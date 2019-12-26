Whether you understocked brie and champagne for your New Year’s Eve bash or you want an omelette but your favorite brunch place is closed on New Year’s Day, you may have reason to question Safeway's New Year's Eve or Day hours. They are your go-to grocery store, after all.

Good news for any last minute shoppers, Safeway is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, some stores will be closing as early as 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a customer service representative for the brand told me, so if you need to do a midnight grocery run that night, Safeway may not be your best bet. It's a good idea to call or do a quick Google search to confirm your store's specific hours, which will save you unnecessary trips to the store — because no one likes to end the year empty-handed and frustrated.

As for New Year’s Day, the store will be keeping normal hours, but it’s worth noting that not all Safeway locations keep the exact same hours. Of the two near my house, for example, both open at 6 a.m., but one closes at 11 p.m. and the other at midnight.

There's a ton to keep track of during the holidays, so no one is going to blame you if you forget the orange juice for New Year's Day mimosas, but you can relax knowing that the good folks at Safeway will be there. (They're even open on Christmas day, albeit with shortened hours), so let there be brunch on the first of the year.