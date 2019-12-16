No matter how well you plan it, there’s always that one itty bitty ingredient that you forget from your food shopping list. And more often than not, you don’t realize that it’s missing until right when you’re in the throes of slicing and sautéing. So if you have a Safeway supermarket in your area, it’s imperative to know what Safeway's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours are. Your dinner is depending on it, after all.

By far, Safeway is one of your safer bets for holiday food shopping. The supermarket is open on Christmas Eve, but its operating hours vary depending on the location. (Typical store hours are between 6:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m. and closing is between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.) So although it’s open on Christmas Eve, you should call ahead to your local store to find out what its actual hours are. Because there’s nothing worse than standing outside a supermarket facing a locked door with a list in your hand.

As for Christmas Day, Safeway will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m, Delish.com reported. But just because Safeway is open for about eight hours doesn’t mean that you should wait until 3:35 p.m. to roll on out of the house to buy some extra eggnog. You never know if the store could close earlier, or more likely, run out of that item that you so desperately need.

RJ Sangosti/Denver Post/Getty Images

Now, Safeway does offer online shopping and free delivery seven days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., according to the company’s site. Call first to find out if you can order your entire Christmas dinner online the same day you need it. Safeway also offers a Drive Up & Go service, where an employee will bring your order to your car. That may (or may not) apply to orders on Christmas Day, so you’re probably going to have to get out of your car. Womp womp.

But here’s the silver lining. Christmas Day is really the one day of the year when you can get away with going to the supermarket in your jammies. It’s like an unwritten law of the holiday. So go on and peruse the produce section in your pajamas; it’s a totally liberating experience.

So if it slipped your mind and you didn’t get the sausage for the stuffing (or worse, you ran out of chicken nuggets and your kid won’t eat anything that you’re spending the entire day preparing), Safeway just might save your holiday meal.