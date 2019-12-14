No matter how hard you plan, the holidays are always going to throw you a crazy curveball. Rolls burn, you misplace a present, and you suddenly realize that you never got your kid that L.O.L. Surprise! doll she so desperately wanted. As valiantly as you swore that you’d never, ever step foot in a store on Christmas Eve, well, here you are, having to truck it to your local retailer to get what you need. That’s when knowing what Walmart’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours are can help make your holiday merry and bright.

So, the good news: Walmart is open on Christmas Eve — until 6:00 p.m, according to a Walmart representative. Which means that by that point in the day, you should definitely know if you’re going to have to pick up a quick present for your Cousin Eddie-esque relative who decided to grace your holidays without even so much as an RSVP. Or if you’re missing that secret ingredient in order to make your honey-glazed ham have its deliciously glossy coating.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for December 25, when you’ll be out of luck if you’re looking for a last-minute item — or a much-needed break from your relatives. Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day, just like other retailers such as Costco, Target, The Home Depot, and Whole Foods, for example.

Now, even if you think that you have all of your ducks in a row, there are still a lot of reasons that a trip to Walmart on December 24 might be a part of your Christmas future. You may be one of those people who lives for that last-minute shopping thrill, or maybe that item you ordered weeks ago went on backorder, and now you’re stuck scrambling to get a replacement present. Or, most likely, you’ve run out of holiday paper, Scotch tape, and bows during a frantic wrapping sesh (raising hand right here).