Labor Day weekend is synonymous with the end of summer, so celebrating one last hoorah before it gets too cold for barbecue and swimming is absolutely essential. Coming in at a close second to soaking up some sun over the long weekend is taking advantage of the Labor Day sales events at local stores and online. Saving money is always a good idea, and the Sam's Club Labor Day sale offers deep discounts on top of the retailer's already affordable prices on items you need and use every single day.

If you've already done your grocery stock-up for the week, you probably know that Sam's Club started their Labor Day sale event on Aug. 22 both in stores and online. Luckily, the deals will continue through Sept. 10, making this a mega event that you definitely don't want to miss out on. You will need a Sam's Club membership to take advantage of the deals, but because you'll be saving so much money on the many big ticket items discounted during the Labor Day sale, the $45 yearly membership cost is a small price to pay for big savings.

When it comes to stocking up on an endless supply of crackers and juice boxes for school lunches, the ridiculously large quantities offered at Sam's Club is where it's at for busy moms like myself. But aside from stocking up on food and household necessities like toilet paper and toothpaste, Sam's Club is a great place for families to find amazing deals on electronics, bedding, and furniture. Sam's Club Labor Day sale offers steep discounts on these items and more, all of which can be found on the Labor Day Sale page on their website.

Although you may not be looking forward to dropping serious cash on a stainless steel range for your kitchen or brand new living room furniture, knowing how much money you'll be saving by shopping this sale should help ease the sticker shock for some of the more expensive items. Read on to see a sampling of what your family could save big on this Labor Day at Sam's Club.

1. Accent Chair North Chair Society Den | $150 $100 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Finding the perfect accent chair that will work well with your existing furniture can be a struggle. This accent chair is available from Sam's Club in six colors and patterns with a $50 discount during their Labor Day sale. The foam-filled cushions and spring backing makes this accent chair a comfortable addition to any room in your home.

2. Bluetooth Speaker Lantern Monster Flame Bluetooth Speaker Monster | $140 $100 See on Sam's Club If your family loves camping, this is the ultimate campground accessory that you absolutely need to snag during the Sam's Club Labor Day sale. The indoor/outdoor bluetooth speaker pairs with any device, but also comes pre-loaded with some zen music to create a relaxing ambiance that pairs perfectly with the simulated flame flicker of light the lantern-shaped speaker gives off.

3. Heavy Duty Shelving Muscle Rack 5-Shelf Heavy-Duty Steel Shelving Muscle Rack | $75 $45 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Shelves like these are absolutely wonderful for garages and sheds where you'll be storing heavy things like lawn care items or sporting equipment. With a 4,000-pound capacity, you're going to want to load these shelves up with anything and everything they can possibly hold. As part of Sam's Club's Labor Day Sale, now is the perfect time to grab these great organizational shelves.

4. VIZIO 4K TV VIZIO M-Series™ Quantum 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV - M657-G0 VIZIO | $730 $630 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Having a crystal-clear television picture can make all the difference on your next family movie night, but investing in a brand new TV can be pricey. During the Sam's Club Labor Day Sale, you can score this 65-inch 4K set by VIZIO for $100 off of the original price.

5. Wireless Headphones Skullcandy Venue Wireless Over Ear Headphones & Stash Power Bank Bundle Skullcandy | $180 $130 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Combining the best of both the old school and the new school, these wireless over-the-ear headphones will give you quality sound at a price that won't break the bank during the Sam's Club Labor Day sale. Not only do you get a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones, but the included battery pack will provide an additional 24 hours of battery life. Although it's only Labor Day, picking up a pair of these headphones as an early Christmas gift for your music-loving kid or husband is a no-brainer.

6. Youth Bedroom Furniture Glamour Youth Twin Platform With Trundle 3-Piece Bedroom Set Society Den | $1,450 $1,000 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB If it's time to upgrade your child's room from the brash and bright little kid furniture to a more sleek and mature bedroom set, Sam's Club has your back this Labor Day. This three-piece set features a glam mirrored accent on each piece, and the twin bed has a gorgeous upholstered headboard and platform trundle perfect for sleepovers with friends.

7. Serta Queen Mattress Serta SleepToGo 12" Gel Memory Foam Luxury Queen Mattress Serta | $500 $400 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB A quality mattress is not typically something that you can find for dirt cheap, but during Sam's Club's Labor Day Sale, you can purchase a Serta Gel Memory Foam mattress for $100 off of the regular pricing. Getting a good night's rest is something that is hard to put a price on.

8. Crate Wagon Sandusky Heavy Duty Steel Jumbo Crate Wagon Sandusky | $110 $90 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB If you have kids, having a wagon is an absolute must. A steel crate wagon, like this one on sale at Sam's Club for Labor Day, can carry all of your kids' toys and gear at the beach and at sporting events, and it's also perfect for any outdoor chores like gardening or taking out the recycling.

9. Stainless Steel Range LG 6.3 Cu Ft Electric Single Oven Range with EasyClean LG | $694 $579 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB If you spend a ton of time cooking, or if your kitchen is in desperate need of an update, investing in a new range during the Sam's Club Labor Day sale can help you save precious dollars on this major purchase. This freestanding LG range features five radiant cooktop elements on the ceramic, easy-to-clean top, and an oven unit underneath with broiling and baking capabilities as well as a center warming zone.